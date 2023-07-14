Here Are the Set Times for Thrashville 2023: Cog, Mammal, CIVIC + More

Thrashville will take over the Dashville site on Wonnarua Country in the Hunter Valley this September. The lineup for the two-day heavy music festival is led by Cog, Mammal, Civic, and Shady Nasty. Organisers have shared the playing times and added four more acts to the lineup.

Thrashville launched in 2017, a sibling event to the country, folk and Americana-oriented Dashville Skyline. This year’s camping festival runs from Friday, 8th to Saturday, 9th September, and the action will roll out across two main stages – the Malcolm Stage and the Angus Stage.

CIVIC – ‘Blood Rushes’

Operation IBIS, Deadshowws, Wayward Kings and Miruthan have been added to Thrashville’s 2023 lineup, joining previously announced artists CROCODYLUS, DOWNGIRL, Fifth Dawn, Wildheart and more.

The music program will be complemented by tattooing, live graffiti and pro-skateboarding showcases in the course of this year’s festival.

Thrashville 2023 – Set Times

Friday, 8th September

Festival grounds open at 3.00pm

Angus Stage

5.30pm: Welcome to Country

6.45pm: Boudicca

8.10pm: Where’s Jimmy

9.40pm: Shady Nasty

Malcolm Stage

6.00pm: Miruthan

7.25pm: Bloody Hell

8.50pm: Dane Blacklock & The Preatures Daughter

10.30pm: Mammal

Saturday, 9th September

Arena opens for breakfast at 9.00am

Malcolm Stage

11.00am: Doris

12.20pm: Telurian

1.40pm: Fifth Dawn

3.00pm: Wildheart

4.20pm: Downgirl

5.50pm: Dust

7.30pm: CIVIC

8.50pm: Cog

Angus Stage

11.40am: Wayward Kings

1.00pm: Private Wives

2.20pm: Deadshadows

3.40pm: Fungas

5.05pm: Operations Ibis

6.40pm: Crocodylus

Tickets on sale now

Further Reading

Here’s the Lineup for Thrashville 2023: Cog, Mammal, Shady Nasty & More

Ezekiel Ox On Surrendering Creative Control & The Politics Of Music

Karnivool, Cog, and sleepmakeswaves Interview Each Other Ahead of Monolith Festival