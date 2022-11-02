Here’s The Complete List of 2022 J Awards Nominees

The 30 nominees for the 2022 J Awards have been announced. It’s the 18th edition of the awards, with local acts nominated across five categories.

The awards have grown since a single prize, Australian Album of the Year, was awarded in 2005. The J Awards now also cover Unearthed Artist of The Year, Australian Music Video of The Year, Double J Artist of The Year and the Done Good Award.

King Stingray – Lupa

Sampa the Great and King Stingray and both up for Australian Album of the Year and Double J Australian Artist of the Year. That’s a notable jump for King Stingray, who nabbed the J Award for Unearthed Artist of the Year in 2021.

The Done Good Award highlights work done by individuals and organisations who have brought “meaningful change, innovation, and yep, good-ness” to the industry in a variety of ways, including engaging with First Nations communities and disability advocacy.

Winners will be announced on Thursday, 17th November, with plenty of fingers crossed for the full list of 2022 J Awards nominees below.

2022 J Awards Nominees

triple j Australian Album of the Year

Eliza & The Delusionals – Now And Then

Flume — Palaces

Gang Of Youths – angel in realtime.

Julia Jacklin – PRE PLEASURE

King Stingray – King Stingray

Meg Mac – Matter Of Time

Northlane — Obsidian

Sampa The Great – As Above, So Below

Spacey Jane – Here Comes Everybody

Stand Atlantic – f.e.a.r.

Unearthed Artist of the Year

Elsy Wameyo

grentperez

JACOTÉNE

South Summit

SPEED

Double J Australian Artist of the Year

Courtney Barnett

HAAi

King Stingray

Midnight Oil

Sampa The Great

triple j and rage Australian Music Video of the Year

1300 – ‘Oldboy’ Dir. Raghav Rampal

Confidence Man – ‘Holiday’ Dir. W.A.M. Bleakley

Flume [Ft. MAY-A] – ‘Say Nothing’ Dir. Michael Hili

Party Dozen [Ft. Nick Cave] – ‘Macca The Mutt’ Dir. VERSUS (Tanya Babic & Jason Sukadana)

RONA. [Ft. Helena] – ‘Closure’ Dir. Dylan River

Done Good Award

David Herington: Unsung legend

Eliza Hull: Muso and disability advocate

Jake Taylor (In Hearts Wake): Climate champion

Kobie Dee: Enriching First Nations communities

Raising Their Voices: Landmark report into sexual harassment

