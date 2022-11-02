Here’s The Complete List of 2022 J Awards Nominees

The 30 nominees for the 2022 J Awards have been announced. It’s the 18th edition of the awards, with local acts nominated across five categories.
The awards have grown since a single prize, Australian Album of the Year, was awarded in 2005. The J Awards now also cover Unearthed Artist of The Year, Australian Music Video of The Year, Double J Artist of The Year and the Done Good Award.
King Stingray – Lupa
Sampa the Great and King Stingray and both up for Australian Album of the Year and Double J Australian Artist of the Year. That’s a notable jump for King Stingray, who nabbed the J Award for Unearthed Artist of the Year in 2021.
The Done Good Award highlights work done by individuals and organisations who have brought “meaningful change, innovation, and yep, good-ness” to the industry in a variety of ways, including engaging with First Nations communities and disability advocacy.
Winners will be announced on Thursday, 17th November, with plenty of fingers crossed for the full list of 2022 J Awards nominees below.
2022 J Awards Nominees
triple j Australian Album of the Year
- Eliza & The Delusionals – Now And Then
- Flume — Palaces
- Gang Of Youths – angel in realtime.
- Julia Jacklin – PRE PLEASURE
- King Stingray – King Stingray
- Meg Mac – Matter Of Time
- Northlane — Obsidian
- Sampa The Great – As Above, So Below
- Spacey Jane – Here Comes Everybody
- Stand Atlantic – f.e.a.r.
Unearthed Artist of the Year
- Elsy Wameyo
- grentperez
- JACOTÉNE
- South Summit
- SPEED
Double J Australian Artist of the Year
- Courtney Barnett
- HAAi
- King Stingray
- Midnight Oil
- Sampa The Great
triple j and rage Australian Music Video of the Year
- 1300 – ‘Oldboy’ Dir. Raghav Rampal
- Confidence Man – ‘Holiday’ Dir. W.A.M. Bleakley
- Flume [Ft. MAY-A] – ‘Say Nothing’ Dir. Michael Hili
- Party Dozen [Ft. Nick Cave] – ‘Macca The Mutt’ Dir. VERSUS (Tanya Babic & Jason Sukadana)
- RONA. [Ft. Helena] – ‘Closure’ Dir. Dylan River
Done Good Award
- David Herington: Unsung legend
- Eliza Hull: Muso and disability advocate
- Jake Taylor (In Hearts Wake): Climate champion
- Kobie Dee: Enriching First Nations communities
- Raising Their Voices: Landmark report into sexual harassment
