Hilltop Hoods Share New Single ‘Laced Up’

Hilltop Hoods have shared their first new music for the year. It’s a single titled ‘Laced Up’ that sees MC Pressure and Suffa reflect on financial priorities. “If I can’t pay for four courses / how could I pay for a mortgage?” the latter raps during his verse, inspired by “an actual dinner I had with my wife when I was young and broke.”

“We were at a pretty nice restaurant for Valentines Day, and I spent the whole time sweating about whether I’d actually be able to pay the bill or not,” he says. “I was working at a factory at the time and was struggling to make ends meet. The funny thing is that I would have had crisp, fresh kicks on, and I would have been confident that I had enough money for drinks.”

Hilltop Hoods – ‘Laced Up’

‘Laced Up’.is the third single to be released from Hilltop Hoods forthcoming ninth studio album, details of which are minimal at the moment. Last year, the group released the Eamon-assisted ‘Show Business’, and reunited with their ‘1955’ collaborators Montaigne and Tom Thum on ‘A Whole Day’s Night’. Hilltop Hoods’ last studio album was 2019’s The Great Expanse.

Next month, the Hoods will perform as part of this year’s Splendour in the Grass lineup, playing the festival’s third and final day alongside Mumford & Sons, IDLES, Tove Lo, 100 Gecs, PNAU, Iann Dior, Dune Rats, Noah Cyrus and more. They will also appear at its Adelaide sister event, Spin Off Festival.

