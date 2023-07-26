Hinds Announce the Departure of Bassist Ade Martin and Drummer Amber Grimbergen

Spanish indie rock band Hinds have shed fifty per cent of their membership. Founding members Carlotta Cosials and Ana García Perrote announced on social media that bass player Ade Martin and drummer Amber Grimbergen had left the band.

“Ade and Amber decided to leave the band in December,” they wrote. The remaining duo – who share guitar and vocal duties – said that while they feel “heartbroken”, “music has the power to heal an aching soul” and they’re “gonna carry on.” “We believe in Hinds more than anything in the world,” they said. “If you’re in, we are in.”

Hinds – ‘Burn’

Cosials and García Perrote started playing together in 2011. Martin and Grimbergen joined the band – then known as Deers – in 2014 following the release of the two-song Demo EP. Demo won support from NME, The Guardian and Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie. Hinds signed with US indie label Mom + Pop Music ahead of their debut album, Leave Me Alone, which landed in 2016.

The tour behind Leave Me Alone brought Hinds to Australia in mid-2016. The band were due to return for Splendour in the Grass 2022 but cancelled at the eleventh hour. Hinds’ second album, I Don’t Run, came out in 2018, and their third and most recent album, The Prettiest Curse, was released in June 2020.

Martin and Grimbergen shared a statement commenting on their decision to leave the band. “After a lot of thought,” they wrote, “we’ve realised that continuing with the band isn’t something that makes sense for us any more.”

They continued: “Looking back at these 9 years, playing our songs on stages around the world and sharing all of that with you, makes the decision of leaving those amazing times behind, the most difficult of our lives.”

They revealed they’d be pursuing “new experiences with new and different projects” and that they’re both “excited about this new chapter in our lives.” “We want to say thank you to everyone who has been part of this crazy run and shared it with us.”

