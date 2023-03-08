Hobart’s Bass In The Domain – Headlined By Sticky Fingers – Pushed Back A Month

Organisers of Hobart’s Bass In The Domain festival have made the call to postpone their 2023 event a week out from kick-off, due to “unforeseeable circumstances, like the potential for unfortunate weather, and things beyond our control”.

The one-day festival, which is being headlined by controversial band Sticky Fingers and also features the likes of Tyne James-Organ, SUMNER and The Delta Riggs, has been pushed back a month, now taking place on Saturday, 15th April.

“We understand that this announcement may be disappointing”

In a statement posted to social media, the festival addressed its “Valued Fans and Concert-goers”.

“We would like to express our regret to inform you that the Bass in the Domain concert has been rescheduled to 15th April 2023,” the festival bosses wrote. “We understand that this announcement may be disappointing, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

Their statement continued: “Unfortunately, unforeseeable circumstances, like the potential for unfortunate weather, and things beyond our control have necessitated the change in schedule. Nevertheless, we are thrilled to announce that the new concert date is 15th April, and all previously purchased tickets will remain valid. We are confident that this new date will provide an exceptional concert experience for all fans.”

Event organisers went on to acknowledge that receiving the news may not be easy, but guaranteed that “the wait will be worthwhile”. “If you have any inquiries concerning the new concert date or your tickets, please don’t hesitate to contact us,” they said.

Anyone unable to attend on the new date can request a refund up until 6pm Monday, 13th March via https://megatix.com.au/orders. They promise refunds will be processed within 24 hours, with money sent back to the original payment method. For credit card holders, it’ll takes 3-5 working days for the funds to arrive.

Bass In The Domain is a new festival, with its inaugural event taking place at Hobart’s Regatta Showgrounds on Saturday, 15th April.

Bass In The Domain 2023

Sticky Fingers

Tyne James Organ

SUMNER

The Delta Riggs

Dizzy Days

Eliza Bird

Pritesh

Belle’s Boys

Date & Venue

Saturday, 15th April – Regatta Showgrounds, Hobart TAS

Tickets available here

Further Reading

Bluesfest Has Now Removed Sticky Fingers From Its 2023 Lineup

Bluesfest Boss Issues New Statement Following Sampa the Great Withdrawal

Bluesfest’s Peter Noble Releases Statement Regarding His Decision to Give Sticky Fingers a “Chance at Rehabilitation”