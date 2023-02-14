Bluesfest has made its sixth artist announcement for 2023, naming five more acts who’ll appear at the Byron Bay festival this Easter long weekend. Zambian artist Sampa the Great will beef up the festival’s hip hop offering, which already includes Talib Kweli, GZA and Big Freedia. Sticky Fingers join the lineup for the five-day festival, appearing 12 months after the release of their fifth album, LEKKERBOY.
Another addition is A Heartfelt Tribute to Uncle Archie, produced in association with the Archie Roach Foundation. The performance will feature “long-time friends and musical collaborators” of the late Gunditjmara and Bundjalung musician and storyteller Archie Roach, who passed away in July 2022.
Sampa the Great – ‘Let Me Be Great’
Melbourne-based 13-piece rock’n’roll collective Fools will make their way to the Byron Events Farm in Tyagarah, NSW, along with Gold Coast singer-songwriter Jerome Williams.
Bluesfest made its fifth lineup announcement in early February, adding former The X Factor Australia winner and Eurovision representative Dami Im, Pacific beats artist Bobby Alu, Mental As Anything offshoot Dog Trumpet, YouTube sensations Steve ‘n’ Seagulls, roots festival favourites Hussy Hicks and UK folkie Frank Turner.
The event’s previously announced headliners include Beck, Bonnie Raitt, Buddy Guy, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Gang of Youths, Counting Crows, Elvis Costello, The Doobie Brothers and plenty more.
“I hope you feel as we do about the Bluesfest lineup,” said Bluesfest festival director Peter Noble. “Not only is it one of the best bills in the festival’s history, I believe it is the festival bill of the season.”
Bluesfest 2023
- Sampa the Great
- Sticky Fingers
- A Heartfelt Tribute to Uncle Archie
- Fools
- Jerome Williams
joining…
- Bobby Alu
- Buttered
- Clarence Bekker Band
- Coterie
- Dami Im
- Daniel Champagne
- Dog Trumpet
- Electric Cadillac
- Frank Sultana
- Frank Turner
- Hussy Hicks
- Lisa Hunt’s Forever Soul
- Loose Content
- Ray Beadle Stax of Blues
- Roshani
- Round Mountain Girls
- Steve Poltz
- Steve ‘n’ Seagulls
joining…
- Paolo Nutini
- The Angels
- Ash Grunwald
- Backsliders
- The Bros. Landreth
- Eugene ‘Hideaway’ Bridges
- Trombone Shorty & The Orleans Avenue
- Yirrmal
joining…
- Beck
joining…
- Allison Russell
- Counting Crows
- The Doobie Brothers
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats
- St Paul & The Broken Bones
- Vintage Trouble
joining…
- 19-Twenty
- Beth Hart (Exclusive)
- The Black Sorrows
- Bonnie Raitt
- Buddy Guy
- The Cat Empire
- Chain
- Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram
- Elvis Costello & The Imposters
- Eric Gales (Exclusive)
- Femi Kuti & The Positive Force
- Gang Of Youths
- Greensky Bluegrass (Exclusive)
- Jackson Browne
- Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
- Joe Bonamassa (Exclusive)
- Joe Camilleri Presents a Star-Studded Tribute to The Greats of The Blues
- Jon Stevens
- Kaleo (Exclusive)
- Keb’ Mo’
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
- Lachy Doley And The Horns Of Conviction
- Larkin Poe
- LP
- Lucinda Williams
- Marcus King
- Mavis Staples
- Michael Franti & Spearhead
- Nikki Hill (Exclusive)
- Robert Glasper
- RocKwiz Live
- The Soul Rebels & Friends with Special Guests Talib Kweli • GZA • Big Freedia
- Southern Avenue (Exclusive)
- Spinifex Gum Feat. Marliya
- Steve Earle & The Dukes
- Tash Sultana
- Xavier Rudd
Dates & Venue
Thursday, 6th April–Monday, 10th April – Byron Events Farm, Tyagarah NSW
Tickets are on sale now via the official website.
