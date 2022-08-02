Hockey Dad And Ruby Fields Lead 2022 NYE On The Hill Lineup

Victorian festival NYE On The Hill has announced the full lineup for its 2022/2023 event. Taking place in South Gippsland across the final days of 2022, NYE On The Hill will run from 30th December until 1st January, with an eclectic lineup of music and comedy.

Leading the bill for this year is Hockey Dad, who had been named as headliners for the 2021 event, but were forced to pull out at the 11th hour due to COVID-related reasons. Meanwhile, they will be joined by the likes of Ruby Fields, Slowly Slowly, and Northeast Party House, who have nabbed the coveted countdown slot, and will easy the crowd into the new year.

Hockey Dad – ‘T’s To Cross’

Meanwhile, the lineup also features a vast array of talented local names, including Sly Withers, Birdz, Pinch Points, Go Dog Go, Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers, Pacific Avenue, Adam Newling, and more. The event also features both Hills DJ’s and a comedy lineup, with full details yet to be announced.

Tickets to the 2022 edition of NYE On The Hill will go on sale from Wednesday, 10th August, with early bird pre-sales beginning the day prior. However, organisers have urged fans not to wait too long, given that all previous editions have sold out in advance, namely due to its strict capacity of 3,000 people.

“We purposely keep tickets limited to 3,000 as for us we feel that’s the perfect amount of people to party with,” organisers explained. “Big enough to have an awesome time and have incredible bands, but small enough to not lose your friends or feel like you’re just another number.”

NYE On The Hill 2022

Hockey Dad

Northeast Party House

Ruby Fields

Slowly Slowly

Sly Withers

Pacific Avenue

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers

Adam Newling

Steph Strings

Birdz

Coterie

Felipe Baldomir

Pinch Points

Royel Otis

Caroline & Claude

Go Dog Go

Illuminati Karate Party

Invy Horn Jam

KYE

Liyah Knight

Little Green

Madi Colville-Walker

Matilda Pearl

Mitch Santiago

Nick Carver & the Mean St Butchers

Olivia Lay

Ozone

South Summit

Sunshine And Disco Faith Choir

Dates And Venues

Friday, 30 December, 2022 – Sunday, 1st January, 2023 – The Hill, South Gippsland, VIC

Sign up for early bird tickets now. Tickets on sale Wednesday, 10th August.

