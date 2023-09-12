Horrorshow Announce ‘King Amongst Many’ Anniversary Tour

Sydney’s Horrorshow (the project led by MC Solo, aka Nick Bryant-Smith) will head out on an East Coast tour in November in celebration of the 10th anniversary of their album King Amongst Many. Solo will kick things off in Sydney on Thursday, 9th November, followed by Brisbane on Friday, 17th and Melbourne on Monday, 18th November.

King Amongst Many, Horrorshow’s third album, was made by Solo and his former collaborator, producer Adit. It arrived in 2013 on the shoulders of enduring singles like ‘Own Backyard’, ‘Nice Guys Finish Last’ (featuring Joyride), and ‘Doctor’s Orders’ (featuring Urthboy and Muph).

Horrorshow: ‘Own Backyard’

It became one of the group’s best-loved and most acclaimed records, landing at #2 on the ARIA charts. The album featured an appearance from Seattle’s Grieves, who’ll join Horrorshow as support on the upcoming tour. Sachém, Mr. Rhodes, and Mari will also jump in for support sets in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne, respectively.

One-half of Horrorshow, Adit Gauchan, hung up the headphones last year, saying he was finally ready for a change of pace after nearly 15 years in the band.

“The last 14 years I have spent in Horrorshow have been very special to me. A lil rap group we started in high school took me all over the country, around the world, to arenas, to award shows, introduced me to tens of thousands of new people, paid my bills, and most importantly fed my soul,” Gauchan wrote.

“I’ll still be involved behind the scenes in the studio, but for now, I’m looking forward to a change, a new pace, and a different challenge – but I won’t ever forget this incredible experience.”

Horrorshow King Amongst Many 10th Anniversary Tour

Thursday, 9th November – Factory Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday, 17th November – Brightside (Outdoors), Brisbane QLD

Monday, 18th November – The Corner, Melbourne VIC

Tickets go on sale Thursday, 14th September via Horrorshow.

Further Reading

Horrorshow’s Upcoming Tour Will Be Producer Adit’s Final As Part Of The Group

A High School Student & Horrorshow Fan On What It’s Like To Meet Your Idols

Watch Horrorshow Cover The Whitlams’ ‘No Aphrodisiac’ For ‘Like A Version’