Guts Touring is back for another year, announcing the lineup and dates for its 2022 season. Launching in August, 36 shows will take place across the Northern Territory, South Australia, Victoria, and Tasmania, cementing Guts as one of the country’s largest regional touring operations.

Featuring 19 bands performing at selected dates, the upcoming trek will feature sets from Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers, Birdz, Emma Donovan & The Putbacks, Children Collide, Horrorshow, Bad//Dreems, and more. All told, Guts will traverse more than 7000km, holding 20 regional workshops along the way, too.

Guts Touring first launched as ‘Up The Guts’ back in 2016

This year’s Guts roster also includes Black Rock Band, Pist Idiots, Press Club, Rat!Hammock, Body Type, The Grogans, and The Pretty Littles. The live performances will be complemented by a number of workshops, designed to bring students and artists in regional and remote communities together to co-create music and discuss the industry’s career pathways.

Launched in 2016 by The Pretty Littles’ Jack ‘Parso’ Parsons and James ‘Roadtrain’ Clarke, Guts was originally known as the Up The Guts tour, a regional and remote music and workshop series designed to take live music to areas it wouldn’t usually reach. Inspired by the Warumpi Band and Midnight Oil’s iconic 1986 ‘Black Fella/White Fella’ tour through Central Australia, Guts wanted to maintain the Aussie pub-rock scene’s globally-recognised reputation.

Guts Touring 2022

Northern Territory

Bad // Dreems

Black Rock Band

15th August – Jabiru, NT

16th August – Maningrida, NT

17th August – Ramingining, NT

18th August – Gunbalanya, NT

19th August – Darwin, NT

20th August – Katherine, NT

21st August – Daly Waters, NT

22nd August – Jilkminggan, NT

23rd August – Ngukurr, NT

24th August – Numbulwar, NT

26th – 28th August – Kalkarindji, NT

South Australia

Weekend 1

Pist Idiots

Press Club

Mum Friends

15th September – Norton Summit, SA

16th September – Mannum, SA

17th September – Goolwa, SA

18th September – Kangaroo Island, SA

Weekend 2

Pist Idiots

Press Club

Placement

22nd September – Port Pirie, SA

23rd September – Whyalla, SA

24th September – Port Lincoln, SA

25th September – Port Augusta, SA

Victoria

Weekend 1

Horrorshow

Birdz

Lady Lash

13th October – Bendigo, VIC

14th October – Shepparton, VIC

15th October – Wandiligong, VIC

16th October – Towong, VIC

Weekend 2

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks

Rat!Hammock

The Slingers

20th October – Macedon, VIC

21st October – Bannockburn, VIC

22nd October – Point Lonsdale, VIC

23rd October – Warrnambool, VIC

Weekend 3

Children Collide

Body Type

27th October – Tarwin Lower, VIC

28th October – Traralgon, VIC

29th October – Marlo, VIC

30th October – Rye, VIC

Tasmania

Weekend 1

The Grogans

Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers

Denni

17th November – Hobart, TAS

18th November – Huonville, TAS

19th November – Cygnet, TAS

Weekend 2

The Grogans

Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers

The Pretty Littles

24th November – Launceston, TAS

25th November – Queenstown, TAS

26th November – Forth, TAS

Tickets on sale now.

Further Reading

New Initiative Set to Revitalise Touring in Victoria’s Regional Areas

We Got Children Collide To Interview Each Other & Here’s What Happened

Icehouse Announce 2022 ‘Great Southern Land’ Concert Series