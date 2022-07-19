Guts Touring is back for another year, announcing the lineup and dates for its 2022 season. Launching in August, 36 shows will take place across the Northern Territory, South Australia, Victoria, and Tasmania, cementing Guts as one of the country’s largest regional touring operations.
Featuring 19 bands performing at selected dates, the upcoming trek will feature sets from Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers, Birdz, Emma Donovan & The Putbacks, Children Collide, Horrorshow, Bad//Dreems, and more. All told, Guts will traverse more than 7000km, holding 20 regional workshops along the way, too.
Guts Touring first launched as ‘Up The Guts’ back in 2016
This year’s Guts roster also includes Black Rock Band, Pist Idiots, Press Club, Rat!Hammock, Body Type, The Grogans, and The Pretty Littles. The live performances will be complemented by a number of workshops, designed to bring students and artists in regional and remote communities together to co-create music and discuss the industry’s career pathways.
Launched in 2016 by The Pretty Littles’ Jack ‘Parso’ Parsons and James ‘Roadtrain’ Clarke, Guts was originally known as the Up The Guts tour, a regional and remote music and workshop series designed to take live music to areas it wouldn’t usually reach. Inspired by the Warumpi Band and Midnight Oil’s iconic 1986 ‘Black Fella/White Fella’ tour through Central Australia, Guts wanted to maintain the Aussie pub-rock scene’s globally-recognised reputation.
Guts Touring 2022
Northern Territory
- Bad // Dreems
- Black Rock Band
- 15th August – Jabiru, NT
- 16th August – Maningrida, NT
- 17th August – Ramingining, NT
- 18th August – Gunbalanya, NT
- 19th August – Darwin, NT
- 20th August – Katherine, NT
- 21st August – Daly Waters, NT
- 22nd August – Jilkminggan, NT
- 23rd August – Ngukurr, NT
- 24th August – Numbulwar, NT
- 26th – 28th August – Kalkarindji, NT
South Australia
Weekend 1
- Pist Idiots
- Press Club
- Mum Friends
- 15th September – Norton Summit, SA
- 16th September – Mannum, SA
- 17th September – Goolwa, SA
- 18th September – Kangaroo Island, SA
Weekend 2
- Pist Idiots
- Press Club
- Placement
- 22nd September – Port Pirie, SA
- 23rd September – Whyalla, SA
- 24th September – Port Lincoln, SA
- 25th September – Port Augusta, SA
Victoria
Weekend 1
- Horrorshow
- Birdz
- Lady Lash
- 13th October – Bendigo, VIC
- 14th October – Shepparton, VIC
- 15th October – Wandiligong, VIC
- 16th October – Towong, VIC
Weekend 2
- Emma Donovan & The Putbacks
- Rat!Hammock
- The Slingers
- 20th October – Macedon, VIC
- 21st October – Bannockburn, VIC
- 22nd October – Point Lonsdale, VIC
- 23rd October – Warrnambool, VIC
Weekend 3
- Children Collide
- Body Type
- 27th October – Tarwin Lower, VIC
- 28th October – Traralgon, VIC
- 29th October – Marlo, VIC
- 30th October – Rye, VIC
Tasmania
Weekend 1
- The Grogans
- Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers
- Denni
- 17th November – Hobart, TAS
- 18th November – Huonville, TAS
- 19th November – Cygnet, TAS
Weekend 2
- The Grogans
- Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers
- The Pretty Littles
- 24th November – Launceston, TAS
- 25th November – Queenstown, TAS
- 26th November – Forth, TAS
