Watch The Teaser Trailer For New Glam Metal Doco ‘I Wanna Rock’

A new documentary series focused on the rise and fall of glam metal is heading to Paramount+. The streaming giant announced I Wanna Rock: The ’80s Metal Dream last week, and it will arrive on screens on Wednesday 19th July.

The three-part doco, which was directed by Tyler Measom – who helmed 2019’s I Want My MTV and Netflix’s Murder Among The Mormons – will chronicle the genre’s rapid rise and fall, focusing on bands like Twisted Sister, Skid Row, Winger, Vixen and The Scream. Watch the teaser below.

Various band members take part in the doco, including Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider, Skid Row’s Snake Sabo, Vixen’s Janet Gardner, Kip Winger, and The Scream’s John Corabi.

“I Wanna Rock: The ‘80s Metal Dream kicks off with five aspiring rockers embarking on a journey to achieve fame in the world of 80s metal,” a breathless press release states. “As we see their careers skyrocket, they battle personal demons, sexism, and even Congress. Meanwhile, from country to grunge, the world’s taste in music is changing, and every metal musician is fighting for survival. Some will make it, some won’t… but all will be changed forever.”

The series will round out with an episode focused on the rise of grunge and its role in dismantling the glam metal genre.

Skid Row landed in Australia earlier this year for a run of tour dates, but were forced to postpone after just one show due to lead singer Erik Gronwall having the flu.

