Ed Sheeran Announces Four-Part Disney+ Docu-Series ‘The Sum of It All’

Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All, a four-part documentary about the rise of British pop star Ed Sheeran, is slated to land on Disney+ on Wednesday, 3rd May. Featuring interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, the series will focus on Sheeran’s ascent from busker to global fame, his relationship with his wife Cherry, and his grief over the loss of his close friend Jamal Edwards.

“Ginger hair, really short, he stutters,” Sheeran says at the beginning of the trailer, which you can watch below. “That guy doesn’t become a pop star.”

‘Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All’ | Official Trailer

“I’ve always been very guarded in my personal and private life; the only documentary I’ve ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting,” said Sheeran in a statement about the project. “Disney approached me to make a four-part documentary, and it felt like the right time to open the door and let people in. I hope people enjoy it.”

The Sum Of It All, which is a reference to Sheeran’s mathematically named albums, arrives just two days before his new album, – (pronounced “subtract”), which will be the final chapter in Sheeran’s mathematics series.

The album was written in the wake of Edwards’ death, and Sheeran’s wife being diagnosed with a tumour, events that will be covered in the doco.

“I had been working on Subtract for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be,” Sheeran has said about the new album. “Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art.”

Subtract arrives on Friday, 5th May, and a new single from the project, titled ‘Eyes Closed’, will be released this Friday, 24th March. Sheeran just wrapped up a colossal tour of Australia, in which he broke the record for the most tickets sold for a single gig.

