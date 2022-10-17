The likes of Icehouse, Human Nature, and The Angels, and more have lined up for both the Birdsville Big Red Bash and Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash in July and August of next year. The outback concerts will see the Birdsville event celebrating a decade on the scene, while Broken Hill’s will be the New South Wales town’s second.

With Birdsville set to take place between Tuesday, 4th July and Thursday, 6th July, 2023, and Broken Hill scheduled for Thursday, August 17th to Friday, 19th August, 2023, both events share the majority of a lineup which features a number of local icons.

Icehouse – ‘Electric Blue’

This year’s lineups include of Icehouse, Hoodoo Gurus, Human Nature, Pete Murray, The Angels, The Waifs, Kate Ceberano, and many more. Other artists who will be featuring on both lineups include Troy Cassar-Daley, Dragon, Shane Howard, Pierce Brothers, Chocolate Starfish, and Wendy Matthews.

Notably, folk music legend John Williamson will appear at the Birdsville Big Red Bash exclusively, reprising a his 2013 Simpson Desert performance which helped launch what is now known as the world’s most remote music festival.

“I had no idea when I was invited to sing on the Big Red sand dune in July 2013, primarily to a gathering of marathon runners, supporters and helpers, that it would inspire one of the biggest music festivals in the world, and certainly one of the most remote,” Williamson said. “Australia should be proud that the festival pays homage to our wonderful Outback.”

2023 Birdsville Big Red Bash

Icehouse

John Williamson

Hoodoo Gurus

Human Nature

Pete Murray

The Angels

The Waifs

Kate Ceberano

Troy Cassar-Daley

Ross Wilson

Dragon

Chocolate Starfish

Shane Howard

Pierce Brothers

Wendy Matthews

Grace Knight

Jack Jones

Melanie Dyer

Caitlyn Shadbolt

Furnace And The Fundamentals

The Chantoozies

The Big Red Bash Band

Dates & Venue

Tuesday, 4th July – Thursday, 6th July, 2023 – Big Red Sand Dune, Birdsville, QLD

Tickets on sale Tuesday, 25th October.

2023 Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash

Icehouse

Hoodoo Gurus

Human Nature

Pete Murray

The Angels

The Waifs

Kate Ceberano

Troy Cassar-Daley

Dragon

Thirsty Merc

Chocolate Starfish

Shane Howard

Jack Jones

Pierce Brothers

Wendy Matthews

Grace Knight

The Chantoozies

Melanie Dyer

Caitlyn Shadbolt

Furnace And The Fundamentals

Mi-Sex

Tha Boiz

The Mundi Mundi Bash Band

The Waterbag Band

Dates & Venue

Thursday, August 17th – Friday, 19th August, 2023 – Belmont Station, Broken Hill, NSW

Tickets on sale Tuesday, 25th October.

