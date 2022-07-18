Icehouse Announce 2022 ‘Great Southern Land’ Concert Series

Icehouse have announced a series of live dates for this year in celebration of their iconic single, ‘Great Southern Land’. Originally released on 3rd August 1982 as the lead single from the band’s Primitive Man album, the track has gone on to become one of the most popular and revered songs in Australian history.

Often cited as an unofficial national anthem of the country, ‘Great Southern Land’ reached number five on the charts at the time of its release. Forty years later, its legacy and influence remain apparent, and the song was added to the National Film and Sound Archive’s Sounds of Australia registry in 2014.

Icehouse – ‘Great Southern Land’

Icehouse front person Iva Davies still remembers when the inspiration for the track came his way. “I recall the lightbulb moment when I was flying from east coast Australia to the west, falling asleep over inland desert and waking several hours later still over desert — for the first time, the continent’s vastness really hit home,” he explained.

Four decades on, Davies and Icehouse have announced a three-date concert series celebrating the song’s anniversary. Icehouse will be joined by a number of acclaimed acts for dates in Melbourne (on 19th November), Sydney (on 26th November), and Brisbane (on 12th December).

Joining Icehouse in Melbourne and Brisbane are English post-punk icons The Psychedelic Furs, who return to Australia for the first time since 2006. Mark Seymour & The Undertow will also perform in Melbourne and Sydney, while Melbourne will also feature appearances from Motor Ace and Emma Donovan & The Putbacks. The Sydney show will also include Alice Skye, and Icehouse will welcome William Barton and Karen Lee Andrews onto the bill in Brisbane.

Icehouse – Great Southern Land 2022: The Concert Series

Saturday, 19th November – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Icehouse

The Psychedelic Furs

Mark Seymour & The Undertow

Motor Ace

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks

Saturday, 26th November – Brisbane Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Icehouse

The Psychedelic Furs

Alice Skye

Monday, 12th December – Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney, NSW

Icehouse

Mark Seymour & The Undertow

William Barton

Karen Lee Andrews

Tickets are on sale from Thursday, 21st July, with a Live Nation presale for 23 hours from Wednesday, 20th July.

