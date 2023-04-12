Icelandic Jazz-Pop Artist Laufey Announces 2023 Australian Tour Dates

International singer, composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Laufey (pronounced lāy-vāy) is set to make her Australian live debut in 2023.

The Icelandic-Chinese jazz-pop artist has announced a pair of shows in Sydney and Melbourne for this June.

Laufey & the Iceland Symphony Orchestra – ‘The Nearness of You’ (Live at The Symphony)

Her latest project, 2023’s A Night at the Symphony, was recorded live alongside the Iceland Symphony Orchestra.

It comes on the heels of Laufey’s debut studio album, last year’s Everything I Know About Love, which propelled her to become the #1 most streamed jazz artist on Spotify in 2022.

Frontier members will be able to access an exclusive presale to Laufey’s milestone debut Aussie shows from Thursday, 13th April at 9am AEST, before tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, 14th April from 10am AEST.

Catch all the dates and details down below.

Thursday, 8th June – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney, NSW

Friday, 9th June – Howler, Melbourne, VIC

Frontier Members pre-sale runs 24 hours from Thursday, 13th April from 9am AEST

Tickets on sale to the general public from Friday, 14th April 10am AEST

