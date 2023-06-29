Interpol and Bloc Party Announce 2023 Australian Tour

Two titans of turn-of-the-century indie rock will tour Australia together this year. New York’s Interpol and London’s Bloc Party will play three shows together in November. It will be Interpol’s first Australian shows since 2019, and Bloc Party’s first since 2018.

The tour will kick off Thursday, 16th November at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl. It will then head to Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Saturday, 18th November, before wrapping up at Riverstage in Brisbane on Wednesday, 22nd November. Tickets will go on sale Friday, 7th July at 9am local time. There’s a pre-sale kicking off Wednesday, 5th July you can sign up for here.

Interpol – ‘Toni’

“The histories of Bloc Party and Interpol are intertwined at various stages of our careers,” Bloc Party frontman Kele Okereke said in a statement. “It made perfect sense to us to solidify that by playing some massive shows together in one of our favourite countries on earth. We can’t wait to get back to Australia in November.”

Interpol echoed Okereke’s sentiments in a briefer statement. “We are so happy to be hitting the road with our friends Bloc Party in Australia,” they wrote. “Come on down!”

When they arrive in Australia in November, both bands will have new material in tow. Both bands released new albums last year, with Interpol’s The Other Side of Make-Believe and Bloc Party’s Alpha Games both arriving in 2022.

In April this year, Bloc Party released new single ‘High Life’, their first since Alpha Games arrived. Earlier this month, they followed it up with ‘Keep It Rolling’, a collaboration with American indie-rocker KennyHoopla.

Interpol and Bloc Party 2023 Australian Tour

Thursday, 16th November – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Saturday, 18th November – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Wednesday, 22nd November – Riverstage, Brisbane

Tickets on sale Friday, 7th July

