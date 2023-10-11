Iron Maiden Tease 2024 Australian Tour

It looks as if heavy metal legends Iron Maiden will be returning to Australia in 2024, according to a video released across their socials this week. In the video, various members of the band and crew are asked whether they know where they’ll be touring in 2024. Roadie Colin Price responds by noodling ‘Waltzing Matilda’ on the guitar, while mascot Eddie dons a classic cork hat.

The video is a remake of one they did in 2019 when they were announcing their 2020 tour of Australia. That tour – with Killswitch Engage – was ultimately cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There was talk of the tour being rescheduled in 2022, but that never eventuated. Watch the band’s teaser video below.

Iron Maiden Tease Australian Tour

Iron Maiden have released their 17th studio album, Senjutsu, in September 2021, led by singles ‘Stratego’ and ‘The Writing On The Wall’.

Early in 2023, the band featured on a new set of stamps in the UK. Four of the stamps feature Eddie, while others are live shots from throughout the band’s long touring career. Having a set of stamps is a fairly prestigious honour – they join just a handful of artists including The Beatles in 2007, Pink Floyd in 2016, Queen in 2020, and The Rolling Stones.

“As a band who have never played by anyone else’s rules for over 40 years, it’s very gratifying to see them honoured in their home country in this way,” explained Iron Maiden’s manager, Rod Smallwood. “We’re proud to show how these six band members are still appealing to more and more fans every year with their music and their legendary shows – which I think these stamps really capture well.

“It’s also fantastic that Eddie has been honoured too – it’s incredible to think that Her Majesty, may she rest in peace, saw these and lent her iconic silhouette to them too.”

