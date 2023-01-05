Iron Maiden Feature On New Royal Mail Postage Stamps In The UK

English heavy metal icons Iron Maiden have achieved their latest milestone, becoming the latest musical act to appear on a set of stamps in the UK. The Royal Mail announced the news this week, with the group honoured with a set of 12 ‘Special Stamps”.

Four of the stamps pay tribute to the group’s ubiquitous mascot Eddie, while eight feature live shots from the group’s touring career. According to NME, the band are only the fifth musical act to be honoured with a set of stamps, following from The Beatles in 2007, Pink Floyd in 2016, Queen in 2020, and The Rolling Stones just last year.

Iron Maiden have celebrated their appearance on a set of stamps from the UK Royal Mail:

“As a band who have never played by anyone else’s rules for over 40 years, it’s very gratifying to see them honoured in their home country in this way,” explained Iron Maiden’s manager, Rod Smallwood. “We’re proud to show how these six band members are still appealing to more and more fans every year with their music and their legendary shows – which I think these stamps really capture well.

“It’s also fantastic that Eddie has been honoured too – it’s incredible to think that Her Majesty, may she rest in peace, saw these and lent her iconic silhouette to them too.”

Iron Maiden released their latest album, Senjutsu, in late 2021 following a six year break. After two years spent sidelined by a global pandemic (and cancelling a 2020 Australian visit), the band made their return to the live stage in 2022, continuing their Legacy Of The Beast tour, which began in 2018.

