Isaiah Firebrace Is Releasing A Children’s Book: ‘Things Every Aussie Kid Should Know About The First Peoples’

Yorta Yorta and Gunditjmara man and celebrated musician Isaiah Firebrace is making his foray into the world of children’s literature, with a debut picture book dubbed Come Together: Things Every Aussie Kid Should Know about the First Peoples.

Coming off the back of his petition calling on the Australian Government to make Aboriginal history mandatory curriculum, Come Together aims to give kids aged 5 and up a foundation of First Nations knowledge over 20 key topics.

“I’m really passionate about making sure all kids in school get to learn about Aboriginal history”

Through stories from his own experiences and culture, the pop icon teaches us about things like the difference between Welcome to Country and Acknowledgement of Country, the meaning of Songlines and the rich diversity of First Peoples’ languages and clans, the importance of Elders and the Indigenous origins of AFL.

“Change starts with education”, the artist explains. “When I was growing up we weren’t taught very much about my beautiful ancient culture or my ancestors. I’ve only just started to connect with my heritage and I’m really passionate about making sure all kids in school get to learn about Aboriginal history.”

“I want everyone who reads this book to understand more about First Nations People and the true history of our country. The more we can learn about each other’s cultures the more we can understand each other and live together in harmony.”

The book comes teeming with bright and engaging illustrations by Mununjali and Fijian artist Jaelyn Biumaiwai.

Billed as both a celebration of First Nations culture and an excellent educational resource for children and adults alike, Come Together aims to make every Aussie kid proud that we are home to the longest continuing culture on Earth.

The book will be available from November 16.

