Phil Jamieson Joins A.B. Original For Live Version Of ‘January 26’

A.B. Original welcomed a special guest to the stage for the Melbourne show overnight, with Grinspoon frontman Phil Jamieson joining them for a rendition of their landmark single, ‘January 26’. The performance took place during the hip-hop duo’s support slot for the Hilltop Hoods at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday, 10th September.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Jamieson shared footage of the event, which shows him singing the track’s hook, which was usually handled by Dan Sultan. “I got to sing January 26 last night with A.B. Original ~ was the best time of [my] life,” he wrote. Briggs later shared Jamieson’s Tweet, echoing the positive sentiment as he labelled him “the greatest frontman”.

Phil Jamieson joined A.B. Original for a performance of ‘January 26’ in Melbourne overnight:

A.B. Original are currently in the midst of the Hilltop Hoods’ ongoing ‘Show Business’ tour, serving as supports alongside Elsy Wameyo and DJ Eclipse. The tour takes place just weeks after the group released their first new single since 2018, sharing ‘King Billy Cokebottle’ last month.

“‘King Billy Cokebottle’ drags an ugly side of Australian larrikinism to the table; where the jokes on us,” A.B. Original said in a statement upon its release. “We get told to get over it and to fit in with ‘Australian Values’.

“That’s assimilation, and that is essentially asking blackfullas to not exist; don’t ask us to be ‘one of the good ones’. If we have to feel the anxiety and discomfort of living in a country that wishes we weren’t here, so do you.”

