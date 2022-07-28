Jacob Collier Announces Australian ‘Djesse’ Tour Dates

English multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier has announced his return to Australia. The five-time Grammy Award-winner will tour the country this December as part of his ongoing Djesse world tour.

Collier first made his debut on Australian shores in 2019, having been announced as part of the Brisbane Festival lineup. Just one month prior to his tour, he had unveiled his third album, Djesse Vol. 2, the second in an ongoing four-part series of records featuring “various classical-jazz-funk numbers that blend musical genres”.

Jacob Collier – ‘All I Need’

Collier will begin his upcoming Australian tour on 1st December with a performance at Adelaide’s Thebarton Theatre, along with headline dates in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane, before heading to New Zealand for a show in Auckland. Collier will also play an exclusive show in Hobart on 3rd December, which will feature a solo piano performance.

“I am stegosaurusally excited to be returning to one of the most spectacular parts of the world for some uproarious music-making,” Collier said in a statement. “It’s been three years since I’ve visited, and I am delighted to be returning.”

Tickets to Collier’s forthcoming tour are on sale from Friday, 5th August, with a Frontier Members pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, 3rd August.

Jacob Collier – Djesse Australian Tour 2022

Thursday, 1st December – Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, 3rd December – Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS (18+)

Sunday, 4th December – Forum Melbourne, Melbourne, VIC (18+)

Wednesday, 7th December – Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 10th December – The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD (18+)

Tickets on sale from 12pm local time, Friday, 5th August.

