Jason Derulo Accused of Aggressive Behaviour, Sexual Harassment

Jason Derulo has been accused of quid pro quo sexual harassment and aggressive behaviour in a new lawsuit brought by singer Emaza Gibson. Gibson was signed to Derulo’s label in August 2021 – a joint venture between his imprint Future History and Atlantic Records – and alleges that The Voice judge repeatedly made sexual advances towards her while they were working together.

NBC News revealed that Gibson alleges she experienced “aggressive behavior, unwanted invitations, implications that she’d have to have sex with him to advance and fear for her safety”. Gibson also claims Derulo dropped her from the label after he “turned cold” – following repeated rejections from Gibson. She also alleges there was an “explicit demand for sex-in-exchange-for-success”.

Jason Derulo says Claims are “False and Hurtful”

“I’m at this point in my life right now, it’s very heartbreaking,” Gibson told NBC News. “I have anxiety; I’m traumatised. I’ve dealt with inhumane work situations. … I’m at this point where I’m back to zero and I have nothing.”

In an Instagram video posted at the weekend, Derulo denied the claims, calling them “false and hurtful”.

“I wouldn’t normally comment but these claims are completely false and hurtful,” Derulo said. “I stand against all forms of harassment and I remain supportive of anybody following their dreams. I’ve always strived to live my life in a positively impactful way, and that’s why I sit here before you deeply offended, by these defamatory claims. God bless.”

You can read the full report from NBC News here.

Derulo was recently announced as the headliner for Fridayz Live, alongisde Boyz II Men and Kelly Rowland.

