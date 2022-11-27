After close to a decade since the release of her last studio album, pop legend Jennifer Lopez has announced the arrival of her ninth record, This Is Me… Now. The new album will land in 2023, though no specific date has been announced so far.

The 13-track record will be Lopez’s first full-length album since 2014’s A.K.A.. Since then, Lopez hasn’t strayed far from the world of music, releasing numerous standalone singles and working with Maluma on the soundtrack to 2022’s Marry Me.

News of the new record was first announced on Friday, 25th November, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of her third studio album, This Is Me… Then. Alongside the announcement, Lopez shared a video on social media that underlined the transformative nature of the album, and showed the artwork of the original record transforming into modern photos ostensibly to be used for the new album’s promotional run.

This Is Me… Then was released during Lopez’s high-profile relationship and engagement with Ben Affleck, and featured a track titled ‘Dear Ben’. 20 years later, and following their eventual marriage in July of this year, This Is Me… Now features a potential sequel to that song, fittingly titled ‘Dear Ben Pt. II’.

Jennifer Lopez – This Is Me… Now

‘This Is Me… Now’ ‘To Be Yours’ ‘Mad In Love’ ‘Can’t Get Enough’ ‘Rebound’ ‘not. going. anywhere.’ ‘Dear Ben Pt. II’ ‘Hummingbird’ ‘Hearts And Flowers’ ‘Broken Like Me’ ‘This Time Around’ ‘Midnight Trip To Vegas’ ‘Greatest Love Story Never Told’