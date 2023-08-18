Jet Announce One-Off Melbourne Show Ahead of ‘Get Born’ Tour

Jet have announced a one-off ‘warm up’ show at Melbourne Nightcat ahead of their Get Born anniversary tour. The band will jump on stage at the venue on Wednesday, 20th September and play the record in full to a limited-capacity crowd.

Two days later the 20th-anniversary tour will kick off in earnest with a show at Melbourne’s Forum, before the band move through Adelaide, Brisbane, and finish up in Sydney on Saturday, 30th September. See below for all dates and ticket details.

Jet: ‘Look What You’ve Done’

Jet – comprised of Nic Cester, Chris Cester, Cam Muncey and Mark Wilson – formed in the late ’90s in Melbourne, an EP called Dirty Sweet before dropping Get Born in 2003. It was a colossal success, buoyed by the huge popularity of singles like ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl,’ ‘Look What You’ve Done’, ‘Cold Hard Bitch’, ‘Rollover DJ’ and ‘Get Me Outta Here’.

The band would release two more albums – Shine On and Shaka Rock – before disbanding in 2012. They reformed in 2017.

“Get Born was a rare and unique moment of total planetary alignment where we somehow managed to capture lighting in a bottle,” Nic Cester shared in a statement.

“I don’t remember much about the actual day Get Born was released,” added Mark Wilson. “I think we were in Pittsburgh. I’m sure we celebrated, but to be honest we celebrated every night back in those days. 2003 was one big blurry haze for me.”

Jet Get Born 20th Anniversary Tour

Wednesday, 20th September – The Nightcat, Melbourne (warm up show)

Friday, 22nd September – Forum, Melbourne

Saturday, 23rd September – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Friday, 29th September – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Saturday, 30th September – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Tickets are on sale now via Live Nation. Tickets for the warm up show go on sale at 11am.

