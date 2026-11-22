Rock ‘n’ roll icon Billy Idol is heading back Down Under, announcing a six-date Australian tour for April 2027, including two massive Red Hot Summer Tour shows alongside some of Australia’s most beloved rock acts.

The punk rock pioneer will bring his aptly titled It’s A Nice Day To…Tour Again! world tour to Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney, before joining forces with The Living End, Noiseworks, The Angels and The Superjesus for two special outdoor concerts in the Hunter Valley and Berry.

Billy Idol – ‘White Wedding’

The announcement marks Idol’s first Australian tour since 2020, following a hugely successful international run that has seen him sell out venues across the US, Europe and Latin America.

The Aussie leg will kick off with two performances at Melbourne’s Crown Live on Thursday, 1st April and Saturday, 3rd April, before heading to Brisbane’s Riverstage on Tuesday, 6th April and Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Thursday, 8th April.

He’ll then take the party outdoors, headlining Red Hot Summer Tour events at Roche Estate in the Hunter Valley on Saturday, 10th April and Berry Showgrounds on Sunday, 11th April.

For almost five decades, Idol has remained one of rock music’s most recognisable figures, first making his mark as the charismatic frontman of British punk outfit Generation X before launching a hugely successful solo career in the early 1980s.

Alongside longtime guitarist and collaborator Steve Stevens, he helped define an era with enduring anthems including ‘White Wedding’, ‘Rebel Yell’, ‘Dancing With Myself’, ‘Eyes Without A Face’ and ‘Cradle Of Love’.

And despite nearly 50 years in the business, Idol has shown no signs of hanging up his trademark leather jacket.

His latest album, 2025’s Dream Into It, marked his first full-length collection of new material in more than a decade, featuring contributions from Stevens alongside special guests Avril Lavigne, Joan Jett and Alison Mosshart of The Kills.

Produced by Tommy English, the record reached #7 on the US Top Albums Chart and #2 on Germany’s Top 100 Albums Chart, with its single ‘77’ featuring Lavigne.

The rock veteran has also enjoyed a particularly significant 2026, releasing the career-spanning documentary Billy Idol Should Be Dead and being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside Stevens as part of the Class of 2026.

His ongoing It’s A Nice Day To…Tour Again! world tour has also earned glowing reviews, with Houston Press describing his live performance as “a strong, forceful show just crackling with energy”.

Homegrown fans will have the chance to see that energy firsthand when he returns next April.

An artist presale for all dates begins Wednesday, 25th November at 10am local time, while Mastercard cardholders can access presale tickets for the Sydney and Brisbane shows from the same time.

The Live Nation presale begins Thursday, 26th November at 10am local time.

For the Hunter Valley and Berry dates, Telstra Plus members can access presale tickets from Wednesday, 25th November at 10am, while the Face To Face Touring presale opens Thursday, 26th November at 10am.

General public tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, 27th November at 11am local time.

Check out the full itinerary below!

Billy Idol – It’s A Nice Day To…Tour Again! Australian Tour 2027

Red Hot Summer Tour special guests: The Living End, Noiseworks, The Angels and The Superjesus

Thursday, 1st April — Crown Live, Melbourne VIC

— Crown Live, Melbourne VIC Saturday, 3rd April — Crown Live, Melbourne VIC

— Crown Live, Melbourne VIC Tuesday, 6th April — Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

— Riverstage, Brisbane QLD Thursday, 8th April — Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

— Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW Saturday, 10th April — Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW (Red Hot Summer Tour)

— Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW (Red Hot Summer Tour) Sunday, 11th April — Berry Showgrounds, Berry NSW (Red Hot Summer Tour)

Artist Presale: Wednesday, 25th November 2026 — 10am local time

Mastercard Presale (Sydney & Brisbane): Wednesday, 25th November 2026 — 10am local time

Live Nation Presale: Thursday, 26th November 2026 — 10am local time

Telstra Plus Presale (Hunter Valley & Berry): Wednesday, 25th November 2026 — 10am local time

Face To Face Touring Presale (Hunter Valley & Berry): Thursday, 26th November 2026 — 10am local time

General Onsale: Friday, 27th November 2026 — 11am local time

Tickets and further information via Billy Idol’s official website and Live Nation Australia

Further Reading

Rise Against Are Headlining A Brand New Heavy Music Festival On The NSW Central Coast

Watch Miley Cyrus’ Super Bowl 2021 Pre-Game Show Feat. Billy Idol & A Nine Inch Nails Cover

GIG REVIEW: Billy Idol, Cheap Trick – Wollongong, WIN Entertainment Centre 2015