Suzi Quatro, Cheap Trick to Headline Red Hot Summer Tour 2024 – Series Three

The lineup for series three of Red Hot Summer Tour 2024 has been revealed. American glam rock great Suzi Quatro and hard rock and power pop outfit Cheap Trick are headlining, alongside local acts Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Chocolate Starfish.

Series three begins in Port Macquarie on the mid-north coast of New South Wales on Saturday, 24th February. Over the following four weeks, Quatro, Cheap Trick and co. will travel to the Gold Coast, Toowoomba and Bribie Island in Queensland, Berry and Bella Vista in New South Wales, Ballarat and the Yarra Valley in Victoria, and Seppeltsfield in South Australia.

Series one of the Red Hot Summer Tour 2024 kicks off in early January. The lineup includes Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Birds of Tokyo, Kasey Chambers and more. Series two gets going in mid-February, sending Simple Minds, Icehouse and more to Victoria, Queensland and Perth.

Saturday 24th February – Westport Park, Port Macquarie NSW

Sunday 25th February – Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD

Saturday 2nd March – Berry Showground, Berry NSW

Sunday 3rd March – Bella Vista Farm, Bella Vista NSW

Saturday 9th March – Queens Park, Toowoomba QLD

Sunday 10th March – Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD

Saturday 16th March – Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC

Sunday 17th March – Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC

Saturday 23rd March – Seppeltsfield Wines, Seppeltsfield SA

Tickets on sale Thursday, 19th October at 10.00am (local time) via Ticketmaster

