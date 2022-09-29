Jimmy Eat World Are Supporting My Chemical Romance on Their 2023 Australian Tour

My Chemical Romance have announced Arizona emo pioneers Jimmy Eat World will join the band for all shows of their forthcoming, long-awaited Australian tour next year, which mark the reunited MCR’s first Australian shows since their 2012 Big Day Out Appearances.

After multiple false starts, My Chem (with Jimmy Eat World in tow) will return to Australia for arena shows in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney in March 2023. Remaining gigs include a show at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Monday, 13th March, another at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Thursday, 16th March and the tour’s final date, at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, on Monday, 20th March. Find tickets here.

Jimmy Eat World – ‘Sweetness’

Funnily enough, it’s not the first time MCR and Jimmy Eat World have played shows in Australia together, having both opened for Green Day at a pair of stadium concerts in Sydney and Melbourne way back in 2005. Both bands were also set to perform at the 2020 edition of Download Australia, but the festival was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Jimmy Eat World’s support slots next year will mark their first Australian shows in some six years. Since then, the band have released a new album, 2019’s Surviving. Back in June of this year, they followed it up with a new standalone single, ‘Something Loud’.

My Chemical Romance, meanwhile, released new single ‘The Foundations of Decay’ in May, marking their first new music since 2014’s ‘Fake Your Death’. The band’s most recent album was 2010’s Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys.

Excitingly, on tour in North America, MCR have recently been pulling out some deep cuts. Last month, in Oklahoma City, for instance, they played ‘Bury Me in Black’ for the first time since 2003 and ‘This Is the Best Day Ever’ for the first time since 2005.

