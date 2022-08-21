Watch My Chemical Romance Play ‘Bury Me In Black’ for the First Time in Nearly 20 Years

My Chemical Romance kicked off their North American tour in Oklahoma City over the weekend, delivering classics like ‘I’m Not Okay (I Promise’), ‘The Ghost of You’, ‘Famous Last Words’ and ‘Welcome to the Black Parade’ alongside newer cuts like latest single ‘The Foundations of Decay’ and Dangers Days’ ‘Bulletproof Heart’ and ‘Vampire Money’.

They also pulled out some deep cuts, including ‘Bury Me in Black’, which was included as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge and as a B-side to ‘I’m Not Okay’. MCR last played the song in 2003, meaning it had been some 19 years since fans last saw it live. ‘This Is the Best Day Ever’, from 2002’s I Brought You My Bullets…, was performed for the first time since 2005.

Watch My Chemical Romance Play ‘Bury Me in Black and ‘This Is the Best Day Ever’

The reunited My Chemical Romance will make their long-awaited return to Australia next year for their first shows on this side of the planet since the 2012 Big Day Out. They’re playing arenas in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney in March 2023. See details of those shows here.

Next year’s tour follows a series of false starts for Australian fans. The band were originally meant to perform as part of the cancelled Download Festival in March 2020, and were then scheduled to return in March of this year before those dates were pushed back a year due to “uncertainty regarding international border restrictions and indoor venue capacity limits.”

New single ‘The Foundations of Decay’ arrived in May, marking the band’s first new music since 2014’s ‘Fake Your Death’. The band’s most recent album is 2010’s Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys.

