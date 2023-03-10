John Carroll Kirby, Solange Collaborator, to Play Two Shows at Sydney’s Phoenix Central Park

Renowned pianist and producer John Carroll Kirby will play two shows at Sydney’s Phoenix Central Park on Tuesday, 4th April. The standalone date comes in the middle of Kirby’s tour with LA R&B muso Eddie Chacon (one half of the legendary duo Charles & Eddie).

Kirby has promised an appearance from a “very special guest vocalist” for the two shows at Phoenix Central Park, which will see him play through material from his extensive back catalogue, which includes seven solo solo records and numerous collaborations. Check out the dates and details below.

John Carroll Kirby: ‘Rainmaker’

Kirby’s solo records are critically acclaimed, his most recent being the 2022 album Dance Ancestral, which saw him team up with Canadian artist Yu Su. But Kirby’s perhaps better known as a producer and collaborator, having worked with Solange Knowles, Miley Cyrus, Frank Ocean, Bat For Lashes, Harry Styles, and more.

Kirby worked with homegrown heroes The Avalanches on their latest album We Will Always Love You and Aotearoa artist Connan Mockasin on his 2021 release It’s Just Wind.

John Carroll Kirby at Phoenix Central Park

6:30pm and 8:15pm, Tuesday, 4th April – Phoenix Central Park, Sydney (JCK Solo)

You can enter the ballot for tickets now via the Phoenix Central Park Website.

Eddie Chacon & John Carroll Kirby Australian Tour 2023

Saturday, 25th March – Open Air at Collingwood Yards, Naarm/Melbourne VIC

Wednesday 29th March – Skylab Radio (DJ Set), Naarm/Melbourne VIC

Friday, 31st March – The Night Cat, Naarm/Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 1st April – Ace Hotel, Warrang/Sydney NSW (Kirby Solo)

Tickets for all dates can found be via Crown Ruler

