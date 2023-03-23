Here Are the Set Times for Open Air at the Yards: John Carroll Kirby, Eddie Chacon, Space Ghost + More

Open Air at the Yards is happening this Saturday, 25th March at Collingwood Yards in Melbourne/Naarm. The event headliners are LA musicians John Carroll Kirby and Eddie Chacon, as well as Oakland house and R&B producer Space Ghost. Chacon is one half of the classic pop duo Charles & Eddie, while Kirby has production and instrumental credits on albums by Solange Knowles, Miley Cyrus, Frank Ocean, Bat For Lashes, Harry Styles and Connan Mockasin.
The lineup also includes London DJ Shy One, an NTS Radio resident who helmed a stellar dancefloor set B2B with Ruby Savage at last week’s NTS in Naarm. There’ll be a live performance from Bristolian singer-songwriter Katy J Pearson and DJ sets from local favourites Mildlife, priya, Miss Doobie C and Wiradjuri woman Yawung.
Eddie Chacon & John Carroll Kirby – ‘TNGHT’
Open Air at the Yards is happening across three stages within the Collingwood Yards arts precinct. Two of the stages are located within the permanent businesses Hope St Radio and Runner Up, while the main stage is in the Yards’ outdoor courtyard.
The event kicks off at 3pm and runs until midnight. See a break down of the set times below.
Open Air at the Yards – Set Times
Courtyard
- 15.00: Miss Doobie C
- 16.00: Katy J Pearson
- 16.45: Miss Doobie C
- 17.00: Sinj Clarke
- 17.45: Miss Doobie C
- 18.15: Elle Shimada
- 19.00: Mildlife DJs
- 19.30: John Carroll Kirby and Eddie Chacon
- 20.30: Mildlife DJs
- 20.45: Space Ghost
Hope St
- 16.30: priya
- 18.00: Yawung
- 19.30: Baby G
- 21.00: Shy One
Runner Up
- 17.00: Sophuli
- 19:00: Asha Franco
- 21.00: Carlo Xavier
- 23.00: Midnight Tenderness
Date & Venue
- Saturday, 25th March – Collingwood Yards, Melbourne VIC
Tickets on sale now
