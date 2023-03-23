Open Air at the Yards
John Carroll Kirby & Eddie Chacon | Image via When Pigs Fly

Here Are the Set Times for Open Air at the Yards: John Carroll Kirby, Eddie Chacon, Space Ghost + More

By August Billy

Open Air at the Yards is happening this Saturday, 25th March at Collingwood Yards in Melbourne/Naarm. The event headliners are LA musicians John Carroll Kirby and Eddie Chacon, as well as Oakland house and R&B producer Space Ghost. Chacon is one half of the classic pop duo Charles & Eddie, while Kirby has production and instrumental credits on albums by Solange KnowlesMiley CyrusFrank OceanBat For LashesHarry Styles and Connan Mockasin.

The lineup also includes London DJ Shy One, an NTS Radio resident who helmed a stellar dancefloor set B2B with Ruby Savage at last week’s NTS in Naarm. There’ll be a live performance from Bristolian singer-songwriter Katy J Pearson and DJ sets from local favourites Mildlife, priya, Miss Doobie C and Wiradjuri woman Yawung.

Eddie Chacon & John Carroll Kirby – ‘TNGHT’

Open Air at the Yards is happening across three stages within the Collingwood Yards arts precinct. Two of the stages are located within the permanent businesses Hope St Radio and Runner Up, while the main stage is in the Yards’ outdoor courtyard.

The event kicks off at 3pm and runs until midnight. See a break down of the set times below.

Open Air at the Yards – Set Times

Courtyard

  • 15.00: Miss Doobie C
  • 16.00: Katy J Pearson
  • 16.45: Miss Doobie C
  • 17.00: Sinj Clarke
  • 17.45: Miss Doobie C
  • 18.15: Elle Shimada
  • 19.00: Mildlife DJs
  • 19.30: John Carroll Kirby and Eddie Chacon
  • 20.30: Mildlife DJs
  • 20.45: Space Ghost

Hope St

  • 16.30: priya
  • 18.00: Yawung
  • 19.30: Baby G
  • 21.00: Shy One

Runner Up

  • 17.00: Sophuli
  • 19:00: Asha Franco
  • 21.00: Carlo Xavier
  • 23.00: Midnight Tenderness

Date & Venue

  • Saturday, 25th March – Collingwood Yards, Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale now

Further Reading

John Carroll Kirby, Solange Collaborator, to Play Two Shows at Sydney’s Phoenix Central Park

London Radio Station NTS to Launch Events Platform In Australia

‘It Was Always Just The Music For Me’: Dameeeela Rationalises Her Love of Nightlife

August Billy
August Billy

Share article

Must Read

Related