Here Are the Set Times for Open Air at the Yards: John Carroll Kirby, Eddie Chacon, Space Ghost + More

Open Air at the Yards is happening this Saturday, 25th March at Collingwood Yards in Melbourne/Naarm. The event headliners are LA musicians John Carroll Kirby and Eddie Chacon, as well as Oakland house and R&B producer Space Ghost. Chacon is one half of the classic pop duo Charles & Eddie, while Kirby has production and instrumental credits on albums by Solange Knowles, Miley Cyrus, Frank Ocean, Bat For Lashes, Harry Styles and Connan Mockasin.

The lineup also includes London DJ Shy One, an NTS Radio resident who helmed a stellar dancefloor set B2B with Ruby Savage at last week’s NTS in Naarm. There’ll be a live performance from Bristolian singer-songwriter Katy J Pearson and DJ sets from local favourites Mildlife, priya, Miss Doobie C and Wiradjuri woman Yawung.

Eddie Chacon & John Carroll Kirby – ‘TNGHT’

Open Air at the Yards is happening across three stages within the Collingwood Yards arts precinct. Two of the stages are located within the permanent businesses Hope St Radio and Runner Up, while the main stage is in the Yards’ outdoor courtyard.

The event kicks off at 3pm and runs until midnight. See a break down of the set times below.

Open Air at the Yards – Set Times

15.00: Miss Doobie C

16.00: Katy J Pearson

16.45: Miss Doobie C

17.00: Sinj Clarke

17.45: Miss Doobie C

18.15: Elle Shimada

19.00: Mildlife DJs

19.30: John Carroll Kirby and Eddie Chacon

20.30: Mildlife DJs

20.45: Space Ghost

16.30: priya

18.00: Yawung

19.30: Baby G

21.00: Shy One

17.00: Sophuli

19:00: Asha Franco

21.00: Carlo Xavier

23.00: Midnight Tenderness

Date & Venue

Saturday, 25th March – Collingwood Yards, Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale now

