John Farnham Is Being Treated for a Respiratory Infection in Hospital

John Farnham‘s family have given an update on the Australian singer’s health. Farnham is currently receiving treatment in hospital for a respiratory infection, but is “comfortable and receiving the very best care,” according to a press release issued on Friday (31st March) on behalf of his wife and two sons.

In August last year, Farnham shared a statement revealing he had been diagnosed with cancer, and underwent an almost 12-hour surgery to remove a tumour in his mouth. The procedure was successful and, according to the new statement, Farnham has been receiving ongoing treatment, care and rehabilitation support in recent months.

Farnham Is “Responding Well to the Specialist Care He’s Receiving”

Updated information about John Farnham’s health. pic.twitter.com/W8vAwZ8AxX — David H H Wilson (@DavidHHWilson) March 31, 2023

“John continues his recovery following last years successful surgery,” Farnham’s wife Jill said in a statement on Friday. “He’s always been a strong and determined person with everything he’s ever done and we are all so very proud of him. He is responding well to the specialist care he’s receiving.”

Farnham’s family shard their appreciation for both the medical staff that have attended to Farnham over the last six months, as well as the messages of support he’s received from fans both home and overseas. In September last year, a website was set up for fans to share messages of support for Farnham, as the singer does not have social media.

“Cancer diagnosis is something that so many people face every single day, and countless others have walked this path before me,” Farnham, 73, wrote in a statement about his diagnosis in August last year.

The following month, his family shared an update, saying Farnham’s medical team were “very pleased with his progress,” adding that things were “moving in the right direction” and that they were “enormously thankful.”

