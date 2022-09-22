John Farnham Leaves Hospital To Continue Cancer Recovery

The family of John Farnham have provided fans and the public with an update on the beloved singer’s health, over a month on from revealing he was undergoing surgery to combat cancer.

The surgery, which took a mammoth 12 hours to complete, saw the 73 year old have part of his jaw removed, with reconstructive surgery taking place during the operation as well.

John Farnham’s Family Provides Update on Singer’s Health

BREAKING: Positive news today regarding John Farnham. #johnfarnham pic.twitter.com/xCoDC2PbrH — David H H Wilson (@DavidHHWilson) September 21, 2022

Today, the Farnham family shared some positive news, that John had been moved from his hospital in Melbourne, to a rehabilitation facility, after being transferred out of ICU some weeks ago.

“John’s recovery from last month’s surgery for mouth cancer is progressing well,” their statement reads.

“His medical team are very pleased with his progress over the past month. He was moved from ICU and into a general ward a couple of weeks ago. That in itself was terrific progress. This week John has been transferred into a rehabilitation facility. Each of these steps means things are moving in the right direction and for that we are enormously thankful.”

John Farnham’s family set up a website for fans to send their will wishes to the singer (www.weloveyoujohn.com.au). Since it has launched, thousands of messages have been collated and for the family, it has been a great source of comfort and support.

“Our family is so very grateful to all the remarkable teams of Victorian medical professionals who have taken such good care of John,” they have said.

“These outcomes are a credit to their dedication, skills and compassion. We have received many thousands of beautiful messages via the weloveyoujohn.com.au website since it was launched. Being surrounded by this much love and support has meant the world to us all. Thank you.”

Further Reading

John Farnham Admitted To Hospital Following Cancer Diagnosis

John Farnham’s Family Share Health Update Following Cancer Diagnosis

Former John Farnham And Delta Goodrem Manager Glenn Wheatley Passes Away