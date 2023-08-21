Joji Announces 2023 Australian Headline Tour

Joji will return to Australia in November 2023 for a run of arena shows up the east coast. The singer was here in February touring with Laneway Festival, but as he was exclusive he didn’t play any sideshows.

Joji – real name George Miller – will play three Australian shows in November: in Sydney on Thursday, 16th November, Brisbane on Saturday, 18th November, and in Melbourne on Monday, 20th November. See below for venue and ticketing details.

Joji’s latest album Smithereens was released in November 2022, spearheaded by the juggernaut single ‘Glimpse of Us’ – which was his first #1 on the ARIA charts. The album followed Nectar (2020), which contained singles like ‘Gimme Love’ and ‘Run’. Those two songs, along with ‘Your Man’, all featured in the triple j Hottest 100 of that year.

The singer and producer has been on tour for large chunks of 2023, and the Australian shows will form part of the wider Pandemonium Tour. He’s currently in Europe, and will head back to North America before making his way to our shores.

Born in Osaka to an Australian father and Japanese mother, Joji has been based in the US for a few years now, releasing his debut album Ballads 1 in 2018 via the label 88rising.

Joji 2023 Australian Tour

Thursday, 16th November – Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 18th November – Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Monday, 20th November – Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Tickets will go on sale Friday, 25th August via Frontier Touring.

