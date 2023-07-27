Jonas Brothers Announce 2024 Australian Arena Tour

The Jonas Brothers‘ resurgence shows no signs of abating, with the former Disney stars gearing up for a 90+ date global tour over the next ten months. The tour includes the New Jersey brothers’ first-ever Australian shows, set to take place in March 2024.

The tour is titled ‘Five Albums. One Night’ and will see brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas performing songs from their breakout albums, Jonas Brothers (2007), A Little Bit Longer (2008) and Lines, Vines and Trying Times (2009), as well as their equally successful comeback albums, Happiness Begins (2019) and The Album (2023).

Jonas Brothers – ‘Waffle House’

The trio’s debut Australian tour kicks off with a double-header at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Friday, 1st and Saturday, 2nd March. They’ll pop up to Brisbane for a show at the Entertainment Centre on Tuesday, 5th March, before a two-night stand at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Friday, 8th and Saturday, 9th March.

Either side of the Australian stint, the Jonas Brothers will be touring North America and Europe, respectively. The US tour launches with back-to-back shows at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York, not far from the bros’ hometown of Wyckoff, New Jersey. Yanke Stadium’s concert capacity exceeds 40,000, and both shows are sold out.

The band’s new album, The Album, came out in May 2023 and features the hit singles ‘Waffle House’ and ‘Summer Baby’. The Jonas’ worked on the album with production team The Monsters & Strangerz, whose past clients include Dua Lipa, Maroon 5 and Halsey.

Jon Bellion and Pete Nappie were also key contributors, with Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez collaborator Bellion providing co-lead vocals on the album’s closing track, ‘Walls’.

Jonas Brothers ‘Five Albums. One Night.’ 2024 Australian Tour

Friday, 1st March – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 2nd March – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 5th March – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 8th March – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 9th March – Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale Tuesday, 8th August at 1pm via Live Nation

Pre-sales

Vodafone customer pre-sale runs from 11am, Friday, 4th August till 11am, Monday, 7th August. Visit vodafone.com.au/ticket

Live Nation pre-sale runs for 24 hours beginning at 12pm on Monday, 7th August

