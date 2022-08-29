Josh Pyke Announces 30 Date Regional Tour, Launching In October

Josh Pyke has announced an extensive regional tour of Australia. The 30-date tour will kick off in October, with Pyke performing extensively over the following two months.

Touring in support of his seventh album, To Find Happiness, Pyke will be giving fans an intimate and immersive insight into his latest release. With the album itself being described as something of a poignant journey, Pyke says he aims to translate this musical focus onto the live stage as he treks around the country.

Josh Pyke – ‘To Find Happiness’

“This tour will be solo, so me, my loop pedal and few bits and bobs, but essentially just me on stage,” he explains of the tour. “I find it’s a really amazing way to get to the core of the songs and the core of connecting with the audience.”

“I’ll also have the incredible Hayley Mary from the Jezebels playing support,” he adds, “so there’s a solid chance that we’ll be joining each other on stage at some point!”

Launching on 14th October in Hepburn Springs, the tour will see Pyke visiting regional venues throughout Victoria, Western Australia, New South Wales, the ACT, Queensland, and Tasmania. The extensive run of dates will all come to a close on 18th December, coinciding with Pyke’s 45th birthday.

Josh Pyke – To Find Happiness Tour

With special guest Hayley Mary

Friday, 14th October – Palais Hepburn, Hepburn Springs, VIC (AA)

Saturday, 15th October – Queenscliff Town Hall, Queenscliff, VIC (18+)

Sunday, 16th October – Volta, Ballarat, VIC (18+)

Wednesday, 19th October – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave, VIC (18+)

Thursday, 20th October – Pelly Bar, Frankston, VIC (18+)

Friday, 21st October – Memo, Healesville, VIC (AA)

Saturday, 22nd October – Westernport, San Remo, VIC (18+)

Sunday, 23rd October – Common Folk, Mornington, VIC (18+)

Thursday, 27th October – Leopold Hotel, Perth, WA (18+)

Friday, 28th October – Prince of Wales, Bunbury, WA (18+)

Saturday, 29th October – The River, Margaret River, WA (18+)

Sunday, 30th October – The Carine, Duncraig, WA (18+)

Thursday, 3rd November – The Northern, Bryon Bay, NSW (18+)

Friday, 4th November – Coolangatta Hotel, Coolangatta, QLD (18+)

Saturday, 5th November – Bribie Island Hotel, Bribie Island, QLD (18+)

Saturday, 12th November – The Jetty, Canberra, ACT (18+)

Sunday, 13th November – Heritage Hotel, Bulli, NSW (18+)

Thursday, 17th November – Gnomon Room, Ulverstone, TAS (AA)

Friday, 18th November – Clarendon Arms, Evandale, TAS (18+)

Saturday, 19th November – The Longhouse, Hobart, TAS (18+)

Sunday, 20th November – Palais Theatre, Franklin, TAS (AA)

Wednesday, 23rd November – Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour, NSW (18+)

Thursday, 24th November – Hello Sailor, Port Macquarie, NSW (18+)

Friday, 25th November – Bohemian Café, Taree, NSW (18+)

Saturday, 26th November – Lizottes, Newcastle, NSW (18+)

Thursday, 1st December – Baroque Room, Katoomba, NSW (18+)

Saturday, 3rd December – Milton Theatre, Milton, NSW (18+)

Friday, 16th December – Edge Hill, Cairns, QLD (18+)

Saturday, 17th December – Dalyrymple Hotel, Townsville, QLD (18+)

Sunday, 18th December – Magnums, Airlie Beach, QLD (18+)

Tickets on sale now

Further Reading

Josh Pyke Breaks Down New Album ‘To Find Happiness’ Track By Track

Josh Pyke & Elana Stone: “It’s Time To Reimagine What We Want Our Industry To Be”

Wanderer Festival Adds Wolfmother, Alice Ivy and More to 2022 Lineup