Wanderer Festival Adds Wolfmother, Alice Ivy and More to 2022 Lineup

The organisers of Pambula Beach festival Wanderer have shared their second lineup announcement for the event’s 2022 edition, which is set to run in the coastal New South Wales town from Friday, 23rd to Sunday, 25th September.
Wanderer’s second lineup announcement includes the likes of Wolfmother, Alice Ivy, Hayley Mary, Harvey Sutherland, The Dreggs, The Vanns, Maddy Jane and more.
Take a Look at Some of the Acts Playing at Wanderer Festival 2022
These newly-announced artists join a bill that already includes The Dandy Warhols, Ziggy Alberts, DMA’S, The Teskey Brothers, Winston Surfshirt, Confidence Man and Jack River.
“I am so excited to be sharing this fantastic range of artists with you all,” commented the festival’s artistic director Ian Pidd. “At Wanderer we feel so confident that our audiences will leave the festival having seen and participated in performances and creative works that they didn’t even know existed and now can’t get enough of.”
See the lineup for this year’s Wanderer Festival below. A range of tickets (including three-day passes, one-day tickets, and camping) are on sale now from the festival’s website.
Wanderer Festival 2022
- Ziggy Alberts
- DMA’S
- The Teskey Brothers
- The Dandy Warhols
- Confidence Man
- Curtis Harding
- Winston Surfshirt
- Wolfmother
- Sarah Blasko
- Jack River
- DZ Deathrays
- Josh Pyke
- Pierce Brothers
- Emma Donovan and The Putbacks
- Didirri
- The Dreggs
- Harvey Sutherland
- Isabella Manfredi
- The Grogans
- Grentperez
- Hayley Mary
- Alice Ivy
- The Vanns
- B Wise
- Maddy Jane
- Muroki
- Old Mervs
- Maple Glider
- Cookin’ on 3 Burners
- Bakers Eddy
- Jess Ribeiro
- Body Type
- Pania
- Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird
- Felicity Dowd
- Robyn Martin
- Tall Shaun and The Resolution Blues
- Magic Machine
- Heath Cullen
- Anactoria
- Gabadu
- Djinama Yilaga
- Benji and The Saltwater Soundsystem
- Bega Sound Collective
- The Scaramouche
- Bega Valley Men’s Choir
