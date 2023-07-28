JOY. to Support Charlie Puth on 2023 Australian Tour

Charlie Puth will be touring Australia for the first time in October 2023. The four-date tour includes sold-out shows at Melbourne’s MCA (Margaret Court Arena) and Sydney’s Aware Super Theatre, plus a second Melbourne show and a performance at Riverstage in Brisbane.

Brisbane act JOY. will join Puth on all four dates, following previous support tours with the likes of SZA, Kehlani and James Bay. Find all the details below.

Puth’s inaugural Australian tour, The ‘Charlie’ Live Experience, follows his 2022 album, Charlie, which featured the singles ‘Loser’ and ‘Left and Right’ (featuring BTS’ Jung Kook). It was Puth’s third studio album, following 2018’s Voicenotes and 2016’s Nine Track Mind.

Jia Tolentino reviewed the latter album for Pitchfork, and the review bears revisiting. “The album’s emotional range covers the spectrum from light longing to light infatuation,” wrote Tolentino, “contributing to the overall sense that Nine Track Mind is aimed exclusively at hairlessness: children, prepubescents, the discomfitingly waxed.”

One journalist’s unfavourable appraisal couldn’t stop the Charlie Puth train from rolling, however. Puth has seen several of his original songs surpass one billion streams, including the aforementioned ‘Left and Right’. Speaking to Music Feeds last year, the sibling trio Hanson outed themselves as Puth fans.

“A Charlie Puth collab would be pretty fun,” said Isaac Hanson, unprompted. His brother Taylor responded, with typical immodesty, “But even that we would probably be bending him to do some more chord changes – even though Charlie Puth is really good.”

Charlie Puth 2023 Australian Tour

w/ JOY.

Friday, 27th October – The Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, 29th October – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC – SOLD OUT

Monday, 30th October – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, 1st November – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney NSW – SOLD OUT

