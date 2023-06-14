Charlie Puth Announces First Ever Australian Tour

Charlie Puth will head out on his debut Australian tour later this year. The US pop singer and perfect pitch-haver will play his first local show at the Riverstage in Brisbane on Friday, 27th October, before playing Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena and finally Sydney’s Aware Super Theatre on Wednesday, 1st November.

The tour, billed as the ‘The “Charlie” Live Experience’, comes off the back of the release of his 2022 album, Charlie, which featured singles like ‘Loser’, ‘Left and Right’ (featuring BTS’ Jung Kook). It’s Puth’s third studio album, following 2018’s Voicenotes.

Charlie Puth: ‘Loser’

Puth’s latest release is the country-tinged single ‘That’s Not How This Works’, featuring country music duo Dan + Shay. The three teamed up in early 2020 and wrote the track over Zoom, Puth explained in an Instagram post when it was released.

“I went through many changes musically in my life, but always kept this song in my back pocket because I knew how special it was,” Puth wrote. “It was after all the song that propelled me into the next phase of my life,” wrote Puth. “It was the song that healed me.”

“With all of these feelings that I hadn’t come face to face with before, I finally mustered up the courage to put a melody against them,” Puth continued. “When you listen to this song, I hope you feel what I felt when I wrote it — a sense of relief.”

Friday, 27th October – The Riverstage, Brisbane

Sunday, 29th October – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Wednesday, 1st November – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney

Tickets go on sale at 2pm, Friday 16 June via Live Nation. There’ll be a Live Nation pre-sale from Thursday, 15th June.

Further Reading

Maisie Peters Locks In 2024 Australian Tour Dates

Foo Fighters Add Second Melbourne Show To 2023 Tour

Rex Orange County Announces 2023 Australian Tour