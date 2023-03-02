Justin Bieber Has Cancelled His Australian Stadium Tour

Justin Bieber‘s planned Australian tour – which was originally set to take place last November, but had been postponed until this year – has been cancelled. Promoters Frontier Touring made the announcement yesterday (1st March).

In a brief statement shared to social media, Frontier confirmed the shows would not go ahead. They didn’t provide any additional details besides confirming ticketholders will receive a refund directly through the relevant ticketing agency.

Bieber’s Tour Was Originally Scheduled to Take Place Last Year

While no official reason was given for the cancellation, it looks as if Bieber has cancelled all remaining world tour dates in support of his 2021 album Justice. The singer’s website currently lists no live dates.

The Australian leg of Bieber’s world tour was announced in late 2021 for November and December 2022. The tour was set to include stadium shows in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, and was to be Bieber’s first Australian tour since 2017. In October 2022, Frontier Touring announced that all of Bieber’s remaining tour dates – including those in Australia, Asia, and Europe – had been postponed until 2023.

The postponement was attributed to the singer’s experience with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused him to suffer partial facial paralysis. The Justice tour originally began in February 2022, but Bieber postponed numerous dates in June, when he disclosed his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

Bieber returned to the stage in July for a handful of shows, but in September he told fans he was indefinitely postponing all upcoming touring commitments to focus on his health. “I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now,” he wrote in a statement on social media at the time. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need some time to rest and get better.”

