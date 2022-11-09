Kae Tempest Announces Return to Australia With Show at Sydney Opera House

Kae Tempest, the polymathic rapper, poet, novelist and playwright, has just announced a show at the Sydney Opera House on Friday, 17th February 2023. The show coincides with the opening night of Sydney WorldPride, and marks the artist’s debut at the venue.

Tempest last toured Australia in February 2020. “Every time I’m in Australia, something so deep and beautiful happens: an encounter, a connection,” Tempest said. “Incredibly powerful place of the first ever people. It’s an honour to share my words with that land and a complete mind-blower to travel so far from home and meet people who check for my work.”

Kae Tempest ft. Lianne La Havas – ‘No Prizes’

Tempest’s work has been lauded worldwide. They’ve been the recipient of the Ted Hughes Poetry Award, been selected as a Next Generation Poet by the Poetry Society and have twice been nominated for the UK’s Mercury Music Prize.

WorldPride, an annual event that takes place in a designated host city, is coming to Sydney in 2023. It’s the first WorldPride in the southern hemisphere and incorporates the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. Sydney WorldPride 2023 is happening from Friday, 17th February to Sunday, 5th March.

Kae Tempest as part of Sydney WorldPride 2023

Friday, 17th February 2023 — Sydney Opera House

Tickets are available in three blocks: Insiders presale here from 9.30am Wednesday, 9th November. What’s On presale here from 10.00am Thursday, 10th November. On sale here from 10.00am Friday, 11th November.

