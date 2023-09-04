Kate Miller-Heidke Announces 2024 ‘Catching Diamonds’ National Tour

Kate Miller-Heidke has announced an extensive run of regional Australian shows in 2024, billed as the ‘Catching Diamonds’ tour. The tour will see the singer perform tracks from across her back catalogue, as well as tracks from her original musicals, some covers, and fan requests.

The tour will get underway in Canberra on Friday, 19th January, with dates following in regional centres across the country throughout February and March, finishing up on Saturday, 9th March at the Logan Entertainment centre. See the full list of dates below.

‘True North’ (From Bananaland)

Miller-Heidke has also flagged she’ll be performing songs from her upcoming sixth album, the follow-up to 2022’s Child In Reverse. Sydney artist Georgia Mooney – who’s just released her debut solo album Full of Moon – will support Miller-Heidke at all shows.

The singer has also released a new single called ‘True North’ – performed by Max McKenna – taken from the musical Bananaland which she created with partner and collaborator Keir Nuttall. The musical will premiere at the Brisbane Festival on Saturday, 16th September.

“The character of Ruby contains a lot of Keir, and his unwavering commitment – including tattoos – to a series of sadly unsuccessful bands,” Miller-Heidke shared in a statement. “But I think many artists could perhaps relate to the lyric ‘Someone has to change the world. Why not us?’ To be an artist requires you to imagine a world that doesn’t yet exist.”

Kate Miller-Heidke 2024 Catching Diamonds Tour

Friday, 19th January – Canberra Theatre

Saturday, 20th January – Bay Pavilions Theatre (Batemans Bay)

Sunday, 21st January – Barn On The Ridge (South Coast)

Saturday, 27th January – Odeon Theatre (Hobart)

Sunday, 28th January – Civic Square (Launceston)

Friday, 2nd February – The Wedge PAC (Gippsland)

Saturday, 3rd February – Gippsland Performing Arts Centre

Sunday, 4th February – Cowes Cultural Centre (Phillip Island)

Tuesday, 6th February – Avoca Beach Theatre (Central Coast)

Wednesday, 7th February – Art House (Central Coast)

Friday, 9th February – The Pavilion PAC (Sydney)

Saturday, 10th February – Blue Mountains Theatre

Sunday, 11th February – Glen Street Theatre (Sydney)

Tuesday, 13th February – Goulburn PAC

Friday, 16th February – Griffith Regional Theatre

Saturday, 17th February – Albury Entertainment Centre

Sunday, 18th February – Wangaratta PAC

Tuesday, 20th February – Burrinja Theatre (Melbourne)

Wednesday, 21st February – Frankston PAC

Friday, 23th February – Geelong Arts Centre

Saturday, 24th February – Wendouree Centre (Ballarat)

Sunday, 25th February – Theatre Royal (Castlemaine)

Thursday, 29th February – Mandurah PAC

Friday, 1st March – Margaret River Heart

Tuesday, 5th March – Caloundra Events Centre (Sunshine Coast)

Wednesday, 6th March – The J Theatre (Sunshine Coast)

Friday, 8th March – Ipswich Civic Theatre

Saturday, 9th March – Logan Entertainment Centre

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, 6th September.

