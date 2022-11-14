Guitarist Keith Levene, who was a founding member of not one but two legendary bands – The Clash and Public Image Ltd – has died at the age of 65. He passed away on Friday (11th November) in Norfolk, England from complications related to liver cancer. The news was confirmed by author Adam Hammond, who had been working on a book about PiL with Levene.

“It is with great sadness I report that my close friend and legendary Public Image Limited guitarist Keith Levene passed away on Friday, 11th November,” Hammond tweeted. “There is no doubt that Keith was one of the most innovative, audacious and influential guitarists of all time.”

Watch Keith Levene Performing ‘Theme’ with PiL in the Late 1970s

Born Julian Keith Levene in London in 1957, Levene formed The Clash with guitarist Mick Jones and bassist Paul Simonon in 1976, with Joe Strummer joining on vocals shortly afterwards. Levene played early shows with the group and co-wrote a handful of songs on the band’s self-titled debut album, but was fired from the band in 1977, prior to its recording.

After the Sex Pistols disbanded in early 1978, Levene and John Lydon formed Public Image Ltd alongside bassist John Wardle (aka Jah Wobble) and drummer Jim Walker, whose time in the band was short-lived. Levene played on the band’s first three albums –1978’s Public Image: First Issue, 1979’s Metal Box and 1981’s The Flowers of Romance – before leaving in 1983 over creative differences.

Following his departure from Public Image Ltd, Levene collaborated with many other artists. He produced demos for the Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ third album, The Uplift Mofo Party Plan, worked with Ice T and Tone Loc, and contributed to industrial rock outfit Pigface’s 2003 album Easy Listening… Levene also released multiple solo albums, beginning with 1989’s Violent Opposition.

Levene is survived by his partner, Kate Ransford, who was with him in his final hours along with his sister, Jill Bennett and her husband. Ransford shared in a tweet that Levene passed away at the couple’s home “peacefully, painfree, cosy [and] well loved.”

News of Levene’s death emerged prompted tributes from the music world. His former PiL bandmates Jah Wobble and Martin Atkins, Ride‘s Andy Bell, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea, Massive Attack, the Brian Jonestown Massacre‘s Anton Newcombe and Oasis‘ Paul Arthurs are among those who have shared their condolences.

RIP keith levene My beloved partner who passed away at our home on 11/11/22 peacefully, painfree ,cosy n well loved .he was an iconic guitarist and composer my best friend , my love , my everything , I love you to the moon 🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/K6Y2ybnWJt — bitcoinpurist (@RansfordKate) November 12, 2022

RIP KEITH LEVENE — Jah Wobble (@realjahwobble) November 12, 2022

A sad time to learn of the passing of guitar giant Keith Levene. We had our ups and downs that had mellowed over time. My respect for his unique talent never will. @pilofficial https://t.co/IW3PTa1TOa — Martin Atkins (@marteeeen) November 12, 2022

Keith sought to create a new paradigm in music and with willing collaborators John Lydon and Jah Wobble succeeded in doing just that. His guitar work over the nine minutes of 'Theme', the first track on the first PiL album, defined what alternative music should be. 2/4 pic.twitter.com/ztSNbg53fl — Adam Hammond (@adthedoor) November 12, 2022

Our thoughts and love go out to his partner Kate, sister Jill and all of Keith's family and friends. The world is a darker place without his genius. Mine will be darker without my mate. 4/4 pic.twitter.com/IPAMeqa7eW — Adam Hammond (@adthedoor) November 12, 2022

RIP Keith Levene.

Artist,architect and re inventor of punk rock

[at the studio in Bristol in 2007 with Mark Stewart] pic.twitter.com/3nxYga7a76 — Massive Attack (@MassiveAttackUK) November 12, 2022

just found out Keith Levene passed away. i owe him much of my guitar style, in some ways. he made it possible to be me. @realjahwobble @marteeeen very sad, but a big thank you❤️ — anton newcombe (@antonnewcombe) November 12, 2022