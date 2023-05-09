Kevin Morby Announces 2023 Australian Tour

American songwriter Kevin Morby has announced he’ll be returning to Australian shores this year, with six headlining dates locked in through the end of September and October. Morby will kick off the tour at the Factory Theatre in Sydney on Saturday, 30th September, and move through all major cities before finishing in Perth on Sunday, 8th October.

The tour will be in support of Morby’s new album, More Photographs (A Continuum), which will serve as a companion record to his acclaimed 2022 release This Is A Photograph. We’ve heard a couple of the tracks off the new album – ‘This Is A Photograph II’ and ‘Five Easy Pieces Revisited’.

Kevin Morby: ‘This Is A Photograph II’

More Photographs (A Continuum) will arrive in a couple of weeks on Friday, 26th May. Speaking on the album, Morby said he felt like he had to “cast [the songs] out of me before moving onto the next project”.

“I knew that what I had begun with This Is a Photograph was not finished,” Morby said. “Releasing this collection is me tying a bow on that time and place in my creative life.”

“If This Is a Photograph is a house that you have been living inside of,” Morby continued. “Then More Photographs is, perhaps, the same home just experienced differently. As if you, its inhabitant, have taken a tab of something psychedelic and now, suddenly, you’ve replaced your eyeglasses with kaleidoscopes.”

Outside of his headlining tour, Morby is also set to appear at Wanderer Festival in Pambula Beach, alongside acts like The Jungle Giants and Spiderbait.

Kevin Morby Australian Tour 2023

Saturday, 30th September – Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, 1st October – Wanderer Festival, Pambula Beach, NSW (Already Announced)

Tuesday, 3rd October – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, 5th October – Eltham Hotel, Eltham, VIC

Friday, 6th October – Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 7th October – Summertown Studio, Adelaide, SA

Sundat, 8th October – The Rechabite, Perth, WA

General tickets on sale Thursday, 11th May at 10am (local time) via Handsome. A pre-sale will happen from Wednesday, 10th May at 10am local time – you can sign up here.

