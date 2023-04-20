The Jungle Giants, Kevin Morby and Spiderbait Among First Artists Announced for Wanderer Festival 2023

After making its debut in 2022, Pambula Beach event Wanderer Festival will return in late September for its second outing. The festival, on NSW’s far south coast, will run from Friday, 29th September to Sunday, 1st October this year.

Ahead of the full lineup arriving next month, organisers have released early bird tickets for those eager to attend, and also given a taste of the artists performing at this year’s edition. Among them are Brisbane indie-pop favourites The Jungle Giants – currently readying their fifth studio album for release – and Australian rock royalty Spiderbait.

Wanderer Festival Held Its Debut Event in 2022

Elsewhere on the bill are US singer-songwriter Kevin Morby, along with Lisa Mitchell and the Melbourne Ska Orchestra. Find more information and purchase pre-sale tickets via Wanderer Festival’s website.

“We were amazed by Wanderer’s reach last year with so many people travelling to enjoy not only Wanderer, but this stunning part of the world,” says festival organiser Simon Daly, who is also the founder of Falls Festival. “With the dates falling on a long weekend for most of our audience, we know people will want to secure their tickets and start planning ahead.

“Wanderer has already built up a really strong following and people know to expect a diverse and well curated program of established artists as well as hot emerging talent set in a stunning, boutique festival environment that produces a really special vibe. We really appreciated everyone getting behind Wanderer right from the get go, so the presale is a kind of thank you to them.”

Wanderer Festival’s inaugural event took place in September last year, with a lineup that included The Dandy Warhols, DMA’S, Confidence Man, Winston Surfshirt, Jack River and more. More than 8000 people attended the debut event, with more than half coming outside the South East NSW region and nearly 30% travelling interstate.

Wanderer Festival 2023

Friday, 29th September to Sunday, 1st October – Palumba Beach, New South Wales

The lineup so far includes:

The Jungle Giants

Spiderbait

Kevin Morby

Lisa Mitchell

Melbourne Ska Orchestra

