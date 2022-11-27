Kris Wu Sentenced To 13 Years In Prison For Rape

Content warning: This article discusses sexual abuse and misconduct.

Chinese-Canadian singer, actor, and model Kris Wu (also known as Wu Yifan) has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for rape, the ABC reports. The sentence was handed down by a Beijing court on Friday, with Wu to be deported from China following the completion of his imprisonment.

Wu, who rose to fame as a member of South Korean-Chinese boy band Exo in 2012, was first arrested in August of 2021 on suspicion of rape before being formally charged two weeks later.

The charges against Wu stemmed from allegations made in July 2020 by an 18-year-old who accused him of sexually assaulting her and a number of other women, including two minors. The BBC reports that ultimately, more than 24 more people spoke out to claim they were victims of Wu.

The Chaoyang district court, in its ruling on Friday, stated that investigations revealed that Wu raped three women between November and December 2020. “Wu Yifan took advantage of three drunken women… at his home,” the court said via its official WeChat account.

During the sentencing process, the court rules that Wu would serve 11 years and six months for his crimes, in addition to another year and ten months for “gathering people to commit adultery”.

