Tory Lanez Given Ten Year Prison Sentence for Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting Texan hip hop artist Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in a trial held last December. The incident occurred in 2020 and Lanez – real name Daystar Peterson – has now been sentenced to ten years in prison.

Lanez, who’s 31 years old, received the sentence from Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford, Associated Press reports. The December 2022 verdict found Lanez guilty of three felonies – assault with a semi-automatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Megan Thee Stallion: “Slowly but surely, I’m healing”

And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a Nigga that SHOT A FEMALE — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

Herriford’s sentence called attention to Lanez’s reputation as a good father and a kind person. However, “sometimes good people do bad things,” Herriford said. “Actions have consequences, and there are no winners in this case.”

The court found that Lanez shouted at Megan – real name Megan Pete – to dance while firing a shotgun at her feet. Megan testified that she was trying to flee from Lanez at the time, and that she required surgery to remove bullet fragments from her feet. The pair had been travelling in a car together after attending a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s home in the Hollywood Hills.

A prosecutor at Lanez’s sentencing read a statement from Megan. “Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace,” it said. “Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.”

Lanez, who previously denied the charges, pleaded for mercy at the sentencing. “If I could turn back the series of events that night and change them [I would],” Lanez said. “The victim was my friend. The victim is someone I still care for to this day.

“Everything I did wrong that night, I take full responsibility for.”

Further Reading

Tory Lanez Found Guilty of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez Charged With Felony Assault Following Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Alleged Drake Diss