KYE Announces New EP ‘Ribena’ and Tour

Rising Melbourne R&B singer KYE has revealed her second EP Ribena will arrive later this month, shortly before she kicks off a tour that includes some of her biggest headline shows to date. Ribena – which follows KYE’s 2021 debut EP Good Company – will arrive Friday, 26th May.

KYE will play a string of shows in June, beginning with a headline gig at the Corner Hotel in Melbourne on Saturday, 3rd June. She’ll then play shows in Ballarat and Torquay supporting indie-pop trio Telenova, before rounding out the month with headline Sydney and Brisbane dates. Tickets are on sale now.

KYE – ‘Ribena’

KYE has previewed Ribena with a string of singles, sharing Bossin’ and Clique in 2022 and, more recently, the EP’s title track back in February. The eight-track project will also include forthcoming single ‘Heavy Love’, which features Budjerah.

“I initially really poured over what I wanted the message of my sophomore EP to be before landing on the idea that I didn’t need to say anything particularly profound,” KYE said in a statement announcing Ribena.

“What I wanted was for people to dance and to experience this chapter in my life with me where I am prioritising joy and pleasure. It’s often neglected but essential to be able to let yourself feel free. Whether you’re dancing in the living room or out with your friends I made this to be your soundtrack.”

KYE 2023 Ribena Tour

Saturday, 3rd June – Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Friday, 16th June – Volta, Ballarat (supporting Telenova)

Saturday, 17th June – Torquay Hotel, Torquay (supporting Telenova)

Friday, 23rd June – OAF Gallery, Sydney

Saturday, 24th June – Felons Barrell Hall, Brisbane

Tickets are on sale now

