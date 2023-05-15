Kylie Minogue Announces New Album ‘Tension’

Kylie Minogue has announced her 16th studio album, Tension. The follow-up to 2020’s Disco will arrive on Friday, 22nd September. For much of the album, Minogue worked with longtime collaborator Richard “Biff” Stannard and Duck Blackwell, who co-wrote and co-produced multiple tracks on Disco.

The 11-track album will open with a song titled ‘Padam Padam’, and will be arriving as a single shortly, according to a press release. Also included on the album’s tracklist is ’10 Out of 10′, a collaboration with Dutch DJ and producer Oliver Helden that arrived last month.

Oliver Heldens x Kylie Minogue – ’10 Out of 10′

“I started this album with an open mind and a blank page,” Minogue said of her forthcoming album in a statement. “Unlike my last two albums there wasn’t a ‘theme’, it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song. I wanted to celebrate each song’s individuality and to dive into that freedom. I would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high.”

Minogue added that she “loved being back in the studio” with her collaborators, but also benefitted from “remote recording.” She continued: “The album is a mix of songs I have written and songs which really spoke to me. Making this album helped me navigate challenging times and celebrate the now. I hope it accompanies listeners on their own journeys and becomes part of their story.”

Disco was released in November 2020, and was preceded by the singles ‘Say Something’ and ‘Magic’. A deluxe edition of the album titled Disco: Guest List Edition arrived the following year, featuring collaborations with Years & Years, Jessie Ware, Gloria Gaynor, Dua Lipa and more. Last year, a live version of the album titled Infinite Disco was released.

