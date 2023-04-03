Kylie Minogue and Budjerah Perform ‘I Still Call Australia Home’ at Qantas Gala

Kylie Minogue and Budjerah teamed up for a rendition of ‘I Still Call Australia Home’ at Qantas’ 100th birthday bash last Friday night in Sydney. They were joined, of course, by a choir dressed in white – like the classic Qantas ads.

Minogue performed couple more songs for the gathering, including ‘On A Night Like This‘, while Tones and I also performed a handful – including ‘Fly Away’, which was featured in a Qantas ad. Watch the Minogue and Budjerah duet below.

Kylie Minogue & Budjerah: ‘I Still Call Australia Home’

Budjerah has had a huge start to 2023, supporting Ed Sheeran on his record-breaking Australian tour, joining the For The Love lineup alongside Charli XCX, and then picking up a nomination in the APRA Awards for Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year. The Fingal Head singer dropped his most recent single, ‘Therapy‘, in early February. The track was co-written by acclaimed songwriter Sarah Aarons and Ajay “Stint” Bhattacharyya (who’s worked with Panic! At The Disco).

Minogue, meanwhile, was joined on stage at her headlining set at WorldPride’s opening concert by her sister Dannii for a glittering performance of ‘All The Lovers’.

Minogue is reportedly hard at work on the follow-up to the highly successful 2020 album Disco.

“I can’t give too much away, but there’s some 2000s electro, nineties house and what I like to call emoto-pop,” she told The Irish Times. “I can’t wait to share this with fans and enter the next era of music and live performance.”

