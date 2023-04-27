La Dispute Announce ‘Wildlife’ 10th Anniversary Australian Tour

Michigan post-hardcore quintet La Dispute have announced they will return to Australia later this year for a tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of their second album, 2011’s Wildlife. The band will play seven shows in August where they will perform the landmark album in full.

The tour will kick off Friday, 18th August at Brisbane’s Princess Theatre, continuing on to Sydney, Newcastle, Canberra, Adelaide and Perth before wrapping up at the Forum in Melbourne on Sunday, 27th August. See full dates and details below. Tickets are on sale next Thursday, 4th May from 10am local time. There’s a pre-sale kicking off Tuesday, 2nd May which you can sign up for here.

La Dispute – ‘The Most Beautiful Bitter Fruit’

La Dispute released Wildlife in October 2011, three years after debut Somewhere at the Bottom of the River Between Vega and Altair arrived. Told as a series of short stories and journal entries from a fictional narrator, the album features many of the band’s most well-known songs, including ‘King Park’, ‘The Most Beautiful Bitter Fruit’, ‘Harder Harmonies’ and ‘Edit Your Hometown’.

The band’s upcoming Australian tour celebrating Wildlife follows similar runs in the US and UK that similarly saw them perform the album in full. The band are currently in the midst of a European anniversary tour for the album that will conclude early next month.

Since Wildlife arrived, La Dispute have released two more albums: 2014’s Rooms of the House and 2019’s Panorama. They last toured Australia in 2019 in support of the latter album.

La Dispute Wildlife 10th Anniversary Australian Tour

Friday, 18th August – Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Saturday, 19th August – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Sunday, 20th August – Venue TBA, Newcastle

Tuesday, 22nd August – UC Hub, Canberra

Thursday, 24th August – The Gov, Adelaide

Friday, 25th August – Magnet House, Perth

Sunday, 27th August – Forum Theatre, Melbourne

Tickets on sale Thursday, 4th May

