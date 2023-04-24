Trophy Eyes Announce National Tour for Upcoming Album ‘Suicide and Sunshine’

Newcastle melodic punks Trophy Eyes have announced an Australian tour in support of their forthcoming album Suicide and Sunshine. The band will play five shows in June and July to launch the record, which lands Friday, 23rd June via Hopeless.

The tour will kick off at Fremantle Social Club on Thursday, 23rd June, before dates in Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney follow. Eliza & the Delusionals will join the band on all five dates of the tour, while fellow Newcastle act Dust will play all shows except for Fremantle. See dates and venues below – tickets are on sale this Wednesday, 26th April from 10am AEST.

Trophy Eyes announced Suicide and Sunshine – the follow-up to 2019’s The American Dream – earlier this month. The band have released two singles from the record so far: this month’s ‘What Hurts the Most’ and ‘Blue Eyed Boy’ back in March.

“It’s the tragedy and the beauty of life,” Trophy Eyes frontman John Floreani said in a statement about the album’s title when announcing it. “When we did [2016 album] Chemical Miracle, our second full-length, the logo for the album was a palm tree and a noose.

“That’s literally suicide and sunshine. It’s always been there on my mind. And I think I finally just phonetically set it out. That encompasses everything I’ve been trying to do my entire career.” You can pre-order Suicide and Sunshine here.

Trophy Eyes 2023 Australian Tour

with Eliza & the Delusionals (all shows) and dust (not playing Fremantle show)

Thursday, 22nd June – Fremantle Social Club, Fremantle

Friday, 23rd June – The Gov, Adelaide

Saturday, 24th June – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Friday, 30th June – Tivoli, Brisbane

Saturday, 1st July – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Tickets are on sale Wednesday, 26th April

